Pilot-Operated Gas Regulators Market worth $0.52 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Pilot-Operated Gas Regulators Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.39 billion in 2026 to USD 0.52 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.

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The global market for pilot-operated gas regulators is witnessing robust growth driven by several key factors. The expansion of natural gas infrastructure and modernization of pipelines are crucial components facilitating this trend. Additionally, rising gas consumption levels and stringent safety regulations regarding pressure management are further propelling the adoption of these regulators. As a result, a significant uptick in demand is observed, which aligns with the industry's evolving technical and safety standards. Pilot-operated regulators are increasingly deployed as high-accuracy pressure control solutions across gas transmission and distribution networks, city gas distribution systems, gas processing facilities, industrial plants, and power-generation applications. Demand is also supported by the replacement of aging pressure regulation equipment, expansion of LNG and gas pipeline infrastructure, and increasing adoption of automated and remotely monitored pressure control systems. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific remain important markets, supported by extensive gas infrastructure and ongoing investments in network modernization, while emerging gas distribution and industrialization projects in Asia Pacific and the Middle East are creating additional opportunities for market growth.

Pilot-Operated Gas Regulators Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 0.37 billion

USD 0.37 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.52 billion

USD 0.52 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.6%

Pilot-Operated Gas Regulators Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the Pilot-Operated Gas Regulators Market during the forecast period.

High-pressure pilot-operated gas regulators are likely to hold the largest market share, by pressure, throughout the forecast period.

By installation type, the new installation segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By installation location, the onshore segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the gas utilities segment is likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

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By installation type, the new installation segment is expected to record a faster growth rate in the Pilot-Operated Gas Regulators Market during the forecast period.

Growth is supported by the expansion of natural gas transmission and distribution networks, new city gas distribution projects, gas processing facilities, LNG infrastructure, and industrial gas applications. New installations provide operators with opportunities to deploy modern pilot-operated regulators with improved pressure accuracy, higher flow capacity, integrated safety shutoff, and remote monitoring capabilities from the initial design stage. The retrofit segment, however, remains significant as utilities and pipeline operators increasingly replace aging mechanical pressure regulation equipment with advanced pilot-operated systems. Retrofit projects enable operators to improve pressure stability, safety, and operational efficiency while extending the useful life of existing pressure reduction stations and avoiding the higher costs associated with complete infrastructure replacement. Demand is particularly strong in mature gas markets such as North America and Europe, where substantial installed gas infrastructure requires periodic modernization and replacement. Manufacturers are also developing regulator designs capable of operating with hydrogen-blended gas and other evolving gas compositions, creating additional opportunities as gas networks transition toward lower carbon fuels.

By end-use industry, the gas utilities industry is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period.

Gas utilities are the primary users of pilot-operated regulators because these devices are widely deployed across natural gas transmission, distribution networks, and city-gate stations. They play a crucial role in mitigating elevated inlet pressures to achieve regulated downstream levels, while ensuring constant gas flow even in the face of supply pressure variations and changes in customer demand. The expansion and modernization of natural gas distribution infrastructure primarily drives growth in the gas utilities segment. Developing markets are investing in new pipelines and city gas distribution networks to extend natural gas access to residential, commercial, transportation, and industrial customers. At the same time, mature gas markets are replacing aging regulators and upgrading pressure-reduction stations to improve network reliability, safety, and operational efficiency. These replacement and modernization activities create recurring demand for pilot-operated regulators. Gas utilities are also facing growing pressure to reduce methane emissions and improve energy efficiency across distribution networks. This is encouraging the adoption of low-bleed and low-emission regulator technologies that minimize gas losses during normal operation and maintenance. In addition, the transition toward hydrogen blending and renewable gases is creating new requirements for regulators capable of handling changes in gas composition, pressure, and flow characteristics.

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Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the Pilot-Operated Gas Regulators Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Pilot-Operated Gas Regulators Market during the forecast period, supported by rapid expansion of natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure, increasing urbanization, industrialization, and the development of city gas distribution networks. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries are investing in gas pipelines, LNG terminals, gas processing facilities, and industrial gas infrastructure, creating substantial demand for reliable pressure regulation equipment. The region is also witnessing increased replacement of aging pressure control systems and adoption of automated regulators as utilities seek to improve network safety, pressure stability, and operational efficiency. China and India are particularly important growth markets because of expanding natural gas consumption and ongoing investments in pipeline connectivity and city gas distribution. India's expansion of the City Gas Distribution network and natural gas infrastructure is increasing the requirement for pressure-reduction and regulation stations across residential, commercial, transportation, and industrial applications. Similarly, China is expanding its natural gas pipeline network and LNG infrastructure, supporting demand for high-capacity pressure management equipment.

Top Companies in Pilot-operated Gas Regulators Industry:

The Pilot-operated Gas Regulators Industry include Emerson (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Pietro Fiorentini S.P.A (Italy), Baker Hughes (US), Dresser Utility Solutions (US), Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd. (India), Cavagna Group S.P.A (Italy), Valvitalia (Italy), Axis Solutions Limited (India), Gascat Ind. E com. ltda (Brazil), Cashco (US), Oxford Flow (UK), Flow Metering Technology (India), SPECS VALVE (China), and Gasteh (Serbia). These companies compete through broad pressure regulation portfolios, high-pressure and high-capacity regulator designs, advanced pilot technologies, safety shutoff solutions, and customized pressure control systems for gas transmission, distribution, industrial, and energy applications.

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