American Home Inspectors: Half of All Aspiring Home Inspectors Fail Their Licensing Exam the First Time; AHIT Is Putting $225 on the Line to Fix That

American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) Launches the AHIT $225 Pass Payback, a results-backed guarantee not found anywhere else in home inspector training

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Starting a new career means weighing the what-ifs - for many, fear of failure is the biggest one. Now, American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) is removing that fear with the launch of the AHIT $225 Pass Payback, a results-backed guarantee that signals something rarely seen in professional education: skin in the game.

AHIT's new Exam Prep Edge (EPE) program comes with a simple promise: complete the AHIT Success Path, sit for the National Home Inspector Exam (NHIE), and AHIT pays students back $225 - pass or not. Simple eligibility, no catch - this is a real refund for real results.

"That's right! You do the work, we'll cover the exam fee," said Dan Harris, President and Chief Revenue Officer of AHIT by The CE Shop. "Our goal is always to support the ultimate success of a student and set them on the best path to launch their career. This felt like a win-win as we aim to support that and show our students that we have their back as they tackle their career goals."

As the national licensing standard for home inspectors in the U.S., the NHIE is required in 35 states. In 2024, the first-time pass rate was 49%, meaning nearly one in two candidates walks out of the testing center without a license. For career changers who have invested time and money into their preparation, a failed exam isn't just a financial setback; it's often a confidence blow that causes them to abandon the career change altogether.

Exam Prep Edge and the $225 Pass Payback are AHIT's answer - a structured path to increase confidence, improve first-attempt readiness, and support career-launch success.

An instructor-led exam prep program designed around how the brain learns and retains information under pressure, Exam Prep Edge replaces passive studying with active mastery through:

Live, instructor-led exam prep sessions with experienced home inspection professionals

On-demand video modules for flexible, self-paced reinforcement

Practice exams and performance milestones calibrated to NHIE content areas

Expert coaching and accountability built into the student journey

The program is available as a standalone purchase for re-takers and students from competitor schools, and is included in AHIT's Expert package, so it's accessible whether someone is starting fresh or returning after a failed attempt.

The $225 Pass Payback sends a clear message: AHIT isn't just training people - it's accountable for what happens after they finish.

Harris puts it plainly: "Every person who fails that exam and gives up is a loss for the industry, and the homebuyers who deserve a qualified professional walking through their most important investment."

Those closest to the problem agree. Jeffrey Donaldson, from AHIT's Program Advisory Committee, said it directly: "Students aren't failing because the material isn't available, they're failing because there's no real system to help them prepare. That's what's been missing."

To qualify for the $225 Pass Payback, students must complete the AHIT Success Path: finish their AHIT coursework, attend all 20 Exam Prep Edge sessions (live or on-demand), and complete domain and practice exams with a score of 80% or higher. Reimbursement is limited to the first NHIE attempt (and state exam where applicable), capped at $225, and requires a paid exam receipt and official results showing the exam date. Retake attempts are not eligible.

AHIT has helped more than 60,000 students launch home inspection careers. Students who follow the AHIT Success Path will be prepared to pass the exam on the first attempt and join AHIT's growing alumni base.

View full eligibility details and enroll in Exam Prep Edge to get started.

About American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT), by The CE Shop

American Home Inspectors Training, by The CE Shop, is a one-stop home inspection training company for pre-license training, continuing education, and support services for the lifecycle of the career. AHIT produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit AHIT.com learn more.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of online professional real estate education in the United States, offering courses in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal. Through its family of brands - including American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) - The CE Shop serves professionals at every stage of their career, from first license to ongoing growth. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: American Home Inspectors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/half-of-all-aspiring-home-inspectors-fail-their-licensing-exam-the-first-time-ahit-is-put-1215154