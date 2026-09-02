LegalBillReview.com Appoints Derek Apanovitch as Chief Executive Officer

Former corporate attorney and operating executive to lead the next stage of growth as the company advances its attorney-led outside counsel invoice review service

DOVER, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / LegalBillReview.com, a provider of outside counsel legal bill analysis and review services, announced Derek Apanovitch as its Chief Executive Officer, effective September 3, 2026.

Apanovitch joins during the largest growth period in the company's history. For over a decade of reviewing outside counsel invoices for corporate legal departments, LegalBillReview.com has analyzed invoices from nearly 800 law firms, including over 90 percent of the Am Law 100. Demand for independent review of outside counsel spend continues to rise.

That growth has come from a model led by US-based licensed attorneys who review outside counsel invoices, apply judgment to what they find, and pursue identified issues with the law firm toward adjustments. LegalBillReview.com has always paired that work with the best technology available to better equip its attorneys. For corporate legal departments, the adjustments the attorneys secure become realized savings.

"We built LegalBillReview.com on a straightforward idea: that corporate legal departments would find real value in having US-based licensed attorneys review their outside counsel invoices. That model is proven. The company has reached an inflection point, and Derek is the executive we want to lead this next stage," said Dan Schneider, Executive Chairman of LegalBillReview.com.

As chief executive, Apanovitch will lead the company's growth strategy and scale the attorney-led model to serve more corporate legal departments.

"Derek brings exactly the operating background this moment calls for. He knows how to scale a professional services organization, and his legal training means he understands our clients and our attorneys from their perspective," said Ryan Loro, President of LegalBillReview.com.

Apanovitch brings both legal and operating experience to the role. He began his career as a clerk for the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and practiced as a corporate attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, and corporate governance. He earned his JD from Duke University School of Law and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Apanovitch has served as CEO, President, and COO in investor-backed software and technology-enabled services companies to scale operations and lead companies through rapid growth in complex markets. Most recently, Apanovitch served as Chief Operating Officer of Viirtue, a cloud communications software company.

"In my years practicing corporate law, I saw firsthand the pressure legal departments face to control outside counsel spend while keeping the legal work moving. For more than a decade, LegalBillReview.com has built a team of US-based licensed attorneys who bring real judgment to reviewing outside counsel invoices. I am grateful to Dan, Ryan, and the broader team for the opportunity. As CEO, I look forward to helping the company reach more legal departments that can benefit from this work, and to building on what our attorneys already deliver for the clients we serve," said Apanovitch.

For more information about LegalBillReview.com and its services, visit LegalBillReview.com.

About LegalBillReview.com

LegalBillReview.com provides comprehensive legal bill review services for corporate legal teams, focused on finding and correcting billing errors and non-compliant charges on outside counsel invoices. The team consists of US-based licensed attorneys who conduct thorough analyses of legal bills for both accuracy and compliance. LegalBillReview.com achieves realized savings for companies, improving the transparency and effectiveness of legal billing practices.

Media Contact

Ryan Levine

Content & Search Manager

ryan.levine@legalbillreview.com

484-299-9831

SOURCE: LegalBillReview.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/legalbillreview.com-appoints-derek-apanovitch-as-chief-executive-1215261