Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer sichtbar - doch die entscheidende Antwort kommt jetzt erst noch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2026 13:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dominion Harbor Group: Dominion Harbor Enterprises Subsidiary Lexington Technologies, LLC Acquires SEVEN Networks' Patent Portfolio

Lexington Technologies Expands Patent Portfolio to Enhance Mobile Innovation and Communication Solutions with Acquisition of SEVEN Networks' Extensive Patent Assets

DALLAS, TX AND MARSHALL, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Lexington Technologies, LLC, a subsidiary of patent management pioneering leader Dominion Harbor Enterprises (https://www.dominionharbor.com) has acquired the extensive patent portfolio of SEVEN Networks (https://sevennetworks.com), a Marshall, Texas-based technology provider specializing in advanced mobile traffic optimization, ad blocking, privacy solutions, and analytics for mobile devices and carriers worldwide. Announcement of the acquisition was jointly made by David Pridham, CEO of Dominion Harbor Group and Ross Bott, CEO of SEVEN Networks.

This strategic acquisition includes rights to SEVEN's entire patent portfolio, encompassing 85 families and approximately 800 total assets that are essential for modern communications, including messaging, push notifications, and content delivery across a diverse array of platforms. The move bolsters Lexington Technologies' IP holdings, enabling it to enhance the development of next-generation communication solutions.

"We are excited to add the SEVEN Networks patents into the Lexington Technologies family. For over two decades, SEVEN Networks has been at the forefront of mobile innovation, building an unparalleled portfolio of communication technologies that have helped drive the industry. With this acquisition, Lexington Technologies is positioned to deliver rights to the cutting-edge solutions and expertise that modern content and service providers depend on to service their customers and partners," said Mr. Pridham.

"SEVEN has been an innovator in improving mobile communications for over twenty years and that innovation has been recognized by numerous handset and social media companies who have taken licenses to SEVEN's patent portfolio. We are pleased to pass the baton to Lexington Technologies to continue to make SEVEN's patented innovations available to the market," said Ross Bott, CEO of SEVEN Networks.

For more information about the SEVEN Networks patent portfolio, please contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About SEVEN Networks:

Founded in 2000, SEVEN Networks is a pioneering mobile software, services and technology company with hundreds of patents and patents pending specializing in advanced mobile traffic optimization, ad blocking, privacy solutions, and analytics for mobile devices and carriers worldwide. With headquarters and engineering in Marshall, Texas, the Company has established a proven track record of success in the mobile arena, empowering mobile operators, device manufacturers, and end users with intelligent solutions that optimize mobile experiences while reducing costs, improving efficiency, and extending battery life.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

# # #

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations
Steve Syatt
(818) 222-4000
steve@ssapr.com

SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dominion-harbor-enterprises-subsidiary-lexington-technologies-ll-1215626

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.