Dominion Harbor Group: Dominion Harbor Enterprises Subsidiary Lexington Technologies, LLC Acquires SEVEN Networks' Patent Portfolio

Lexington Technologies Expands Patent Portfolio to Enhance Mobile Innovation and Communication Solutions with Acquisition of SEVEN Networks' Extensive Patent Assets

DALLAS, TX AND MARSHALL, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Lexington Technologies, LLC, a subsidiary of patent management pioneering leader Dominion Harbor Enterprises (https://www.dominionharbor.com) has acquired the extensive patent portfolio of SEVEN Networks (https://sevennetworks.com), a Marshall, Texas-based technology provider specializing in advanced mobile traffic optimization, ad blocking, privacy solutions, and analytics for mobile devices and carriers worldwide. Announcement of the acquisition was jointly made by David Pridham, CEO of Dominion Harbor Group and Ross Bott, CEO of SEVEN Networks.

This strategic acquisition includes rights to SEVEN's entire patent portfolio, encompassing 85 families and approximately 800 total assets that are essential for modern communications, including messaging, push notifications, and content delivery across a diverse array of platforms. The move bolsters Lexington Technologies' IP holdings, enabling it to enhance the development of next-generation communication solutions.

"We are excited to add the SEVEN Networks patents into the Lexington Technologies family. For over two decades, SEVEN Networks has been at the forefront of mobile innovation, building an unparalleled portfolio of communication technologies that have helped drive the industry. With this acquisition, Lexington Technologies is positioned to deliver rights to the cutting-edge solutions and expertise that modern content and service providers depend on to service their customers and partners," said Mr. Pridham.

"SEVEN has been an innovator in improving mobile communications for over twenty years and that innovation has been recognized by numerous handset and social media companies who have taken licenses to SEVEN's patent portfolio. We are pleased to pass the baton to Lexington Technologies to continue to make SEVEN's patented innovations available to the market," said Ross Bott, CEO of SEVEN Networks.

For more information about the SEVEN Networks patent portfolio, please contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About SEVEN Networks:

Founded in 2000, SEVEN Networks is a pioneering mobile software, services and technology company with hundreds of patents and patents pending specializing in advanced mobile traffic optimization, ad blocking, privacy solutions, and analytics for mobile devices and carriers worldwide. With headquarters and engineering in Marshall, Texas, the Company has established a proven track record of success in the mobile arena, empowering mobile operators, device manufacturers, and end users with intelligent solutions that optimize mobile experiences while reducing costs, improving efficiency, and extending battery life.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

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CONTACT:

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Steve Syatt

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SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dominion-harbor-enterprises-subsidiary-lexington-technologies-ll-1215626