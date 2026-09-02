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WKN: A41AH2 | ISIN: CA86218J3038 | Ticker-Symbol: L840
Frankfurt
02.09.26 | 08:05
0,286 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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STORM EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2026 13:02 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Upsizes Private Placement to $2.7M

Not for Distribution to the United States News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) ("Storm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to increased investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") from aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,700,000.

The Offering will now consist of up to 6,750,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,700,000.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering, subject to and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged from those disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 26, 2026.

The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Company,

Bruce Counts, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.
T: +1 (604) 506-2804
E: bcounts@stormex.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, completion of the Offering. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the Offering, the allocation of Units and Charity FT Units in the Offering, and the ability of the Company to locate suitable purchasers for the Offering. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to the United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/storm-upsizes-private-placement-to-2.7m-1215677

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.