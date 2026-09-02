Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Upsizes Private Placement to $2.7M

Not for Distribution to the United States News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) ("Storm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to increased investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") from aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,700,000.

The Offering will now consist of up to 6,750,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,700,000.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering, subject to and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged from those disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 26, 2026.

The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Company,

Bruce Counts, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.

T: +1 (604) 506-2804

E: bcounts@stormex.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, completion of the Offering. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the Offering, the allocation of Units and Charity FT Units in the Offering, and the ability of the Company to locate suitable purchasers for the Offering. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to the United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/storm-upsizes-private-placement-to-2.7m-1215677