From ESS News Stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS) have multiple vectors for technology improvements, and battery management systems may be set to make a step-change improvement. Standard battery management systems (BMS) monitor cells in a passive way, monitoring voltages and grading them against a curve in a 'best guess' scenario that does the job but has significant margins of error. For lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell chemistries, and for a society that demands consistent improvements in fire safety, this basic metrics approach may no longer be sufficient to accurately ...

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