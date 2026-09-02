Solar PV-based mini-grids are integral to achieving universal electricity access in the West African nations of Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria and Senegal, according to a new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Titled "Unlocking battery storage potential for sustainable mini-grid electrification in West Africa," IRENA's report assesses the potential of solar-storage mini-grids to deliver affordable electricity access in the four nations. It says solar power is best suited to serving more than 98% of all sites identified as suitable for mini-grids, with hydropower serving ...

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