New independent directors bring experience in driving innovation and scaling global businesses

OURA, a leading health intelligence platform and maker of the world's smallest smart ring, today announced that it will appoint Jason Warnick, Leslie Kilgore, Miki Kuusi, and David Sze to its board of directors.

"Adding Jason, Leslie, Miki, and David strengthens our board with leaders who know what it takes to build and scale category-defining global businesses," said Tom Hale, chief executive officer of Oura. "Their insight will be invaluable as we aim to expand Oura's impact and serve our rapidly growing community in the U.S. and around the world."

Jason Warnick is a financial executive who has helped technology companies successfully scale through periods of rapid growth and transformation. He served as chief financial officer of Robinhood for seven years, where he helped lead the company through its initial public offering and subsequent growth as a public company. Prior to Robinhood, Warnick spent nearly 20 years at Amazon, where his responsibilities included finance, investor relations, audit, enterprise risk, and benchmarking. He began his career as a CPA at Deloitte Touche.

Leslie Kilgore is a seasoned public company director, serving on the boards of Netflix and Pinterest and having served on the boards of LinkedIn, Medallia, and Nextdoor. She is the former chief marketing officer at Netflix, where she led the company's global marketing efforts during a period of significant growth and transformation, building deep expertise in subscription-based business models, customer engagement, international expansion, scaling, and long-term growth. Prior to Netflix, Kilgore held various positions at Amazon, Procter Gamble, and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Miki Kuusi is a prominent Finnish technology entrepreneur and business leader with extensive experience building and scaling consumer technology companies in international markets through periods of rapid growth and global expansion. He is the co-founder of Wolt, the Helsinki-based technology company he led as CEO from its founding in 2014 through its acquisition by DoorDash in 2022. Following the acquisition, Kuusi continued to lead Wolt and took on broader leadership responsibilities at DoorDash, including currently overseeing the company's international business and serving as CEO of London-based Deliveroo. He also previously founded Slush, one of Europe's leading technology and startup events.

David Sze is a longtime board director with extensive experience guiding high-growth technology and consumer product companies through periods of significant expansion and building a culture of innovation. He has served on the boards of numerous private and public companies and, as a partner at Greylock Partners, has led investments in companies including Facebook, LinkedIn, Roblox, and Pandora. Prior to Greylock, Sze held senior operating roles at Excite and Excite@Home, where he helped build and scale the company's media and consumer internet businesses.

"Oura's board is a company strength and the board will be even stronger with these additions," said David Shuman, chairman of Oura's board. "Oura's vision demands that we never lose our culture of innovation as we grow. We are adding board members who have led cultures of innovation and guided public businesses of enduring scale and significance. I am thrilled to welcome Jason, Leslie, Miki, and David to our board and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside them."

Warnick, Kilgore, Kuusi, and Sze will join existing Oura board directors Timo Ahopelto, Dennis Durkin, Tom Hale (chief executive officer of Oura), Wen Hsieh, Eurie Kim, and David Shuman (chairman of the board).

Oura's culture of innovation spans hardware, software, AI, and services, but the foundation of the company rests on science, research, and a vision that wearables can bend the curve on the future of healthcare. Oura benefits from its in-house clinicians and scientists as well as its independent Medical Advisory Board, which includes Michael WL Chee, MBBS, FRCP (Edin); Dr. Elissa Epel, PhD; Dr. Eleni Jaswa, MD, MSc, FACOG; Dr. Rebecca Robbins, MMSc, PhD, MS; and Jagmeet P. Singh, MD, ScM, DPhil.

About Oura

OURA is a health intelligence platform designed to transform how people understand and manage their health in everyday life. Oura's platform is anchored by Oura Ring, the world's leading smart ring that helps you live healthier, longer. Oura supports millions of members worldwide across sleep, activity, stress, readiness, women's health, metabolic health, and heart health. Scientifically validated against medical gold standards, the lightweight Oura Ring tracks 50+ health metrics continuously, empowering both individuals and thousands of research teams, healthcare providers, sports teams, and organizations. Trusted by an ecosystem of more than 1,200 partners, Oura is advancing the future of preventative health with privacy and security at the forefront.

Founded in Finland in 2013, Oura is headquartered in San Francisco with E.U. headquarters in Oulu, Finland.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions or illnesses.

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