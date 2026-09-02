Aukera, the pan-European battery storage and renewable energy platform backed by AtlasInvest, Reggeborgh and SFPIM (Belgium's sovereign wealth fund), announced the closing of its €460 million structured credit facility, for which EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, served as the lead investor.

With the financing in place, Aukera moves into its next phase of growth, combining capital, expertise and delivery capability to build a significant European energy infrastructure platform that develops, finances, constructs and operates assets at scale.

The original facility included an initial €200 million commitment and an accordion feature of up to €250 million. The amended facility converts that accordion into a firmly committed €260 million Series 2 tranche, increasing total committed capital to €460 million. The additional capital will support the continued advancement of Aukera's portfolio of renewable energy generation, battery storage and energy infrastructure projects across its five European markets (Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Romania and Italy).

Since securing the original facility, Aukera has continued to demonstrate its ability to originate, finance and deliver energy infrastructure projects at scale across multiple markets. The company currently has close to 1 GW of projects in construction or operation across all of its markets. Alongside these delivery milestones, Aukera continues to advance a 14 GW development pipeline of renewable energy and energy infrastructure opportunities across Europe.

Catalin Breaban and Pascal Emsens, Co-Founders of Aukera, commented:

"We believeEurope needs to at least quadruple its battery storage capacity to reach the EU's 200 GW target by 2030. That requires not just capital, but teams and platforms that can deliver complex infrastructure repeatedly, on time, on budget and across multiple markets.

This facility with EIG gives Aukera the financial depth to do exactly that. With close to 1 GW in construction or operation today, a 14 GW pipeline, and a team with deep expertise across development, financing, delivery, revenue optimisation and sophisticated asset management, we expect Aukera to emerge as one of Europe's established battery storage and renewable energy platforms. We are well positioned to continue building the infrastructure that supports Europe's evolving energy system."

Rob Johnson, President CIO, EIG Credit Management, commented:

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Aukera through this significantly upsized facility. Aukera has built a diversified portfolio across several European markets, supported by an experienced team with capabilities spanning project development, financing, construction and operations. This transaction reflects EIG's confidence in the Aukera team and strategy, as well as our focus on providing flexible capital solutions to established energy infrastructure platforms."

The principal advisers to the transaction were Nomura Greentech (Issuer Financial Advisor), A&O Shearman (Issuer Legal Counsel), White Case (Investor Legal Counsel), Watson Farley Williams (Legal Due Diligence), RINA Consulting (Technical Due Diligence), Forvis Mazars (Model, Financial and Tax), and Aurora Energy Research (Market Due Diligence).

About Aukera Energy

Aukera is a pan-European, BESS-led renewable energy platform headquartered in Brussels. Co-founded in 2021 by Pascal Emsens and Catalin Breaban, Aukera develops, finances, constructs and operates renewable energy and battery storage infrastructure across Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Romania and Italy.

Aukera has close to 1 GW of projects in construction or operation and a development pipeline exceeding 14 GW. The company is backed by AtlasInvest, Reggeborgh and SFPIM, Belgium's sovereign wealth fund, with offices in Brussels, London, Edinburgh, Berlin, Rome and Bucharest.

For more information visit www.aukera.energy.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $27.1 billion assets under management as of June 30, 2026. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 44-year history, EIG has committed over $55 billion to the energy sector through over 425 projects or companies in 44 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG's website at www.eigpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902611194/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts



Aukera Energy

Rosie Burgering

rosie.burgering@aukera.energy

+44 (0)7494 021 122



EIG

FGS Global

Kelly Kimberly Brandon Messina

+1 212-687-8080

EIG@fgsglobal.com