Expanded offerings enable channel partners to deliver end-to-end networking, hybrid cloud, AI, and infrastructure solutions with greater simplicity and scale.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) today announced it has been awarded distribution rights for the HPE Networking product portfolio across North America and select EMEA countries1. The addition expands Arrow's ability to provide channel partners with the complete HPE portfolio, including HPE Aruba Networking and HPE Juniper Networking solutions.

The expansion gives channel partners access to a comprehensive set of solutions spanning campus, data center, cloud-managed networking, and AI-native infrastructure. It also strengthens Arrow's long-standing relationship with HPE while supporting HPE's commitment to preserve partner choice through regional and specialist distributors, market continuity, and deeper technical coverage.

By bringing the complete HPE portfolio together under one roof, Arrow helps channel partners in both regions streamline procurement, accelerate solution development, and address increasingly complex hybrid cloud, networking, and AI opportunities with greater simplicity and scale.

"Our expanded HPE relationship gives our channel partners a stronger platform for growth," said Eric Nowak, global president of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business. "Channel partners can now engage Arrow for a more complete set of solutions, backed by the technical expertise, services, and enablement resources needed to turn networking demand into measurable business outcomes."

Through Arrow, channel partners will be able to bring customers a broader set of options for managing networking environments across locations and through the cloud, while also supporting data center modernization and virtualization migration initiatives. Arrow's home-grown HPE services capabilities can also help channel partners augment networking opportunities with integration, support and technical expertise designed to accelerate customer outcomes.

"HPE brings together a powerful combination of innovation, partner loyalty and market opportunity," said Jeremiah Jenson, vice president, North America Channel Partner Ecosystem, HPE. "Arrow's reach, technical depth and channel enablement capabilities make it well positioned to complement HPE's global distribution model and help channel partners deliver the full value of the HPE portfolio to customers across North America and select EMEA countries."

The availability of the full HPE portfolio, combined with Arrow's experience centers, services offerings and practice accelerator program, creates new opportunities for channel partners to attach networking to compute, storage, hybrid cloud and services; package more complete solutions; and deliver the networking foundation customers need for AI, cloud and modern data center transformation.

In EMEA, Arrow will support the complete HPE product portfolio, including HPE Aruba Networking and HPE Juniper Networking, in select awarded countries, with local communications to follow where required.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2025 sales of $31 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

1 United States, Canada, Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Latvia, Norway, Portugal, Spain Sweden.

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Contacts:

Media contacts :

John Hourigan

jhourigan@arrow.com

Thorsten Hecking

Thorsten.Hecking@arrow.com