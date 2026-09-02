FAGE International: FAGE ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE FIA WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP LONE STAR LE MANS RACE

FAGE brings its history of culinary excellence to the world-renowned FIA WEC circuit

STRASSEN, Luxembourg, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FAGE International S.A. (the "Company" or "FAGE"), a leading international Greek yogurt company, today announced a new multi-year partnership with the FIA WEC Lone Star Le Mans race, becoming an Official Partner of the premier endurance racing event and strengthening its ties to global motorsports.

Through the multi-year agreement, FAGE will bring its signature range of Greek yogurt to the growing WEC fanbase through direct touchpoints including exclusive culinary experiences from the Le Mans Spirit Club to the paddock, offering fans elevated tastes throughout the race weekend.

"Our partnership with FIA WEC Lone Star Le Mans brings together two organizations with a deep respect for heritage, craftsmanship and performance," said Athanassios Filippou, FAGE's CEO. "We're excited to give WEC's passionate community tastes they'll remember, and share in the championship's ambition to continually challenge expectations."

Celebrated for its time-honored culinary craftsmanship and dedication to taste and quality, FAGE's presence at FIA WEC Lone Star Le Mans unites the two organizations' unwavering commitment to performance and excellence.

Marius Louvet, Marketing and Communication Director, FIA World Endurance Championship, said:

"We are delighted to welcome FAGE on-board as a partner for Lone Star Le Mans. FAGE is a well-established and extremely successful international consumer brand, and this partnership clearly demonstrates FIA WEC's ability to attract interest from beyond the traditional motorsport and automotive ecosystem.

"FAGE will have a highly visible and tangible presence over the race weekend at COTA, featuring multiple activations that underscore our commitment to continuing to enrich the fan experience and bring new brands closer to the championship's ever-growing audience. It will be a pleasure to host the FAGE team on-site."

Featuring cutting-edge, purpose-built racing prototypes piloted by professional drivers in the headlining Hypercar category, alongside production-based sportscars comprising a blend of professionals and amateurs in LMGT3, FIA WEC pits the world's leading competitors against each other in a sensational spectacle of sporting prowess realized through a test of speed, strategy, engineering and human performance.

As an Official Partner, FAGE will be visible across Lone Star Le Mans, supported by on-site activations and digital content for fans to engage with, joining a global celebration of endurance racing while bringing its own heritage and culinary expertise to one of the world championship's most distinctive events.

About FAGE

FAGE is a leading dairy company passionate about sharing the finest dairy products with food lovers around the globe. Founded in Greece in 1926, FAGE has grown from its Greek roots into an international brand, offering exceptional dairy products in over 30 countries. Best known for its signature Greek strained yogurt, FAGE continues to inspire healthy lifestyles and deliver deliciously crafted products.

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