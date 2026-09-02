RAEK Platform Processes More Than 102 Million Requests in Three Months

Milestone reflects the scale of RAEK's live production infrastructure as the company builds the data ownership layer for the AI economy

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / RAEK, the company building the data ownership layer for the AI economy, today announced that its platform processed 102,105,601 requests between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2026, an operating and infrastructure milestone for the company.

Based on internal platform analytics, that volume averages approximately 1.11 million requests per day, or nearly 13 requests per second, sustained across the 92-day period.

The activity represents real-world data requests moving through RAEK's production infrastructure as businesses use the company's technology to capture, organize, understand and activate data generated across their digital properties. Those interactions can create signals that help businesses build a deeper understanding of their audiences and turn fragmented digital activity into first-party intelligence.

"Processing more than 100 million requests in a three-month period matters because it shows we are not simply building toward a future vision," said Cory Crapes, co-founder and CEO of RAEK. "The infrastructure is live, it operates every day, and it processes meaningful real-world activity. AI is ultimately driven by data, and the more accurate, organized and proprietary a company's data becomes, the more effectively AI can be applied across the business."

RAEK is building its platform around a shift underway across the digital economy. Businesses are generating more proprietary data than ever, while AI is increasing the potential value of that information across marketing, sales, customer engagement, analytics and operations. RAEK believes companies able to collect, organize, control and activate their own data will be better positioned to benefit from the intelligence created from it.

The platform is designed to turn fragmented digital activity and first-party data into AI-ready intelligence. Capabilities include identity resolution, audience intelligence, attribution and data activation, along with infrastructure intended to help businesses build proprietary data assets around the interactions occurring within their own digital ecosystems.

RAEK's broader strategy is organized around three interconnected layers. RAEK Data provides the foundation for collecting, resolving, organizing and activating first-party data. RAEK Edge extends that foundation into private and distributed infrastructure, where data and AI workloads can operate closer to the businesses and individuals generating the information. RAEK AI is the intelligence layer designed to help businesses understand, interact with and create value from their proprietary data.

"Every digital interaction creates data, and the question is who owns it, who can understand it, and who captures the value created from it," Crapes said. "Many AI companies begin with the application and then have to figure out where the underlying data will come from. RAEK starts with the data layer. If AI is ultimately driven by data, we believe owning and controlling that foundation creates a powerful position from which to build."

RAEK expects platform activity to continue expanding as the company adds customers, distribution relationships, technology integrations and new capabilities across its data ownership ecosystem.

About the Metric

The 102,105,601 figure represents platform-level requests processed by RAEK's infrastructure from June 1 through Aug. 31, 2026, as measured by internal platform analytics. Platform requests may include multiple interactions associated with the same website, device, session or individual and should not be interpreted as the number of unique individuals, website visitors, customers or identified profiles.

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. Through RAEK Data, RAEK Edge and RAEK AI, the company develops infrastructure designed to help businesses collect, organize, activate, protect and create greater value from the data they generate.

Own the data. Use the data. Protect the data.

Learn more at raek.ai.

Media Contact

RAEK

(509) 850-0130

info@raekdata.com

SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-platform-processes-more-than-102-million-requests-in-three-m-1215669