A forest fire can force a review of the technical, environmental and economic conditions of a solar project, even after it has reached ready-to-build (RTB) status. In some cases, it could also make the project technically unfeasible. While a fire does not automatically invalidate existing permits or result in project cancellation, changes to site conditions can trigger new administrative requirements and revisions to environmental and fire-protection measures. They can also affect the project's economic viability. Jochen Beckmann, a lawyer at Rödl Barcelona, spoke with pv magazine about the legal ...

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