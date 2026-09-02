Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2026) - Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (OTCQB: MRMNF) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial surface sample results from the Company's first reconnaissance field program at its Zamora project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The ongoing program is focused on verifying historic high-grade results reported by previous operators at the Campanillas Vein and expanding the known zone of mineralization along strike. Surface chip sampling returned multiple high-grade intervals, including 1.00 metre of 828 g/t silver (760 g/t AgEq1) and 1.00 metre of 410 g/t silver with 1.66 g/t gold (497 g/t AgEq).

Highlights:

To date, a 300 metre strike length of the Campanillas Vein has been mapped and sampled at surface

2026 surface sampling has returned 2.40 metres (true width) of 528 g/t silver and 0.75 g/t gold (536 g/t AgEq) including 1.00 metre of 828 g/t silver (760 g/t AgEq) - the highest grade surface composite result (samples G874286, 87 and 88) returned to date at the Campanillas Vein

Surface prospecting and mapping has doubled the known strike length of the Campanillas Vein and encountered wider true widths of mineralized vein and wallrock compared to the underground workings

Table 1. Campanillas Vein Surface Chip Sampling Results1

Sample ID Sample Type Sample Length (m) Lithology Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

(g/t) G874281 Chip 1.50 Quartz Vein 100 0.14 0.05 0.04 102 G874282 Chip 1.00 Andesite tuff 2 0.01 0.02 0.03 3 G874283 Chip 0.80 Andesite tuff 25 0.04 0.02 0.02 26 G874284 Chip 0.60 Quartz Vein 121 0.13 0.03 0.07 120 G874285 Chip 0.40 Quartz Vein 21 0.03 0.02 0.05 21

Sample ID Sample Type Sample Length

(m) Lithology Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

(g/t) G874286 Chip 1.00 Silicified Andesite 828 0.07 0.09 0.22 760 G874287 Chip 0.40 Andesite 70 0.15 0.04 0.09 76 G874288 Chip 1.00 Quartz Vein 410 1.66 0.03 0.04 497 G874289 Chip 0.60 Quartz Vein 178 0.36 0.01 0.01 189 G874290 Chip 1.00 Quartz Vein 23 0.02 0.00 0.01 23

1 Silver-equivalent values are calculated assuming typical recoveries based on metallurgical studies conducted on analogous epithermal vein deposits and are not necessarily reflective of metallurgy on the property. No metallurgical work has been reported on the property. The recoveries used are 91% silver, 94% gold, 70% lead, and 75% zinc. The silver - equivalent formula is: ((24 * silver (g/t)*0.91 / 31.1035) + (1900 * gold (g/t)*0.94 / 31.1035) + (0.90 * 2204 * lead %*0.7/100) + (1.10 * 2204 * zinc %*0.75/100))*(31.1035 / 24). Metal price assumptions are US$24/oz silver, US$1900/oz gold, US$0.90/lb lead and US$1.10/lb zinc. Numbers may not match due to rounding.

Figure 1 - Zamora Project plan map of surface mapping and sampling at the Campanillas Vein target.

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CEO Comment

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO & Director, commented:

"These initial surface results are highly encouraging and confirm the high-grade nature of the Campanillas Vein. Grades as high as 828 g/t silver confirm the exceptional grade potential we identified at Zamora, and our sampling extends mineralization beyond the historic underground workings, pointing to a larger high-grade mineralizing system along the broader vein trend."

Campanillas Vein Surface Chip Sampling Results

Detailed mapping and sampling along the exposed surface trend of the Campanillas Vein has revealed a 300-metre-long segment of vein. The vein consists of massive to vuggy quartz with minor carbonate and trace occurrences of fine-grained dark sulphides and/or sulphosalts and pyrite. The vein is also coated with iron and manganese oxides. The host rock is an andesitic tuff that has moderate argillic alteration and silicification proximal to the vein. Systematic chip sampling of the vein and wall rock indicate the Campanillas Vein has approximate true widths between 0.60 and 2.40 metres, and grades between 2 and 828 g/t silver, and 0.04 and 1.66 g/t gold.

Initial Field Program

The Company's initial field program comprised prospecting and chip sampling across surface exposures of the Campanillas Vein, designed to verify historic high-grade results reported by previous operators. The Company plans to extend systematic surface sampling and mapping to the remaining current concessions.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Chain of Custody

Rock samples are chip samples. All chip samples are laid out with visual sample interval marks, across the perceived true width of the vein, before being systematically chipped into sample bags. Once bagged, samples are grouped into rice bags and secured by a locking security tag with a unique security tag identification number. Sample batches are transported from the exploration site in Zamora to a secured courier transport service vehicle provided by ALS Laboratories. The samples are delivered by ALS secured courier to their laboratory in Hermosillo for analysis.

Samples are crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. Sample splits are then pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are completed by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 30 g subsample of the prepared pulp (Au-AA23). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold is re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (Au-GRA21). In addition, a 34-element analysis is performed on a 0.25 g subsample of the prepared pulps by a four acid digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish (ME-ICP61). Samples that return overlimit values for silver, lead or zinc are finished by Ore Grade analysis (Ag-OG62, Pb-OG62 and/or Zn-OG62).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Mercado Minerals Ltd.

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (OTCQB: MRMNF) is a silver-focused exploration company targeting the next world-class discovery in Mexico's emerging Western Silver Belt, part of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental mining district. With a proven team boasting extensive experience in Mexican exploration, Mercado is actively advancing multiple projects across more than 3,000 hectares. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and discovery-driven results.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement):

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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