Healthcare professionals in eligible markets can now access the Instructions for Use for the saypha portfolio digitally by scanning a QR code on the product packaging

Croma-Pharma has introduced electronic Instructions for Use (eIFU) across its saypha portfolio in markets where applicable regulations permit electronic Instructions for Use to replace printed versions. The transition expands digital access to essential product information for healthcare professionals while reducing the use of printed documentation.

Healthcare professionals can access the current approved Instructions for Use by scanning the QR code on the saypha folding box. The eIFU platform provides direct digital access to the latest approved Instructions for Use.

"Innovation extends beyond product development. It also includes how we provide healthcare professionals with access to essential product information," said Andreas Prinz, Chief Executive Officer of Croma-Pharma. "The introduction of electronic Instructions for Use across the saypha portfolio reflects our focus on practical digital solutions that support healthcare professionals and align with evolving regulatory requirements."

Based on the projected first-year implementation of electronic Instructions for Use (eIFU), paper consumption is estimated to decrease by approximately 7.7 tonnes compared with printed Instructions for Use. The associated greenhouse gas emissions are estimated to decrease by approximately 10 tonnes of CO2e. Estimates are based on projected implementation volumes and internal calculations using the Ecoinvent database. The initiative also supports Croma-Pharma's ongoing efforts to expand digital access to product information while reducing the environmental impact of printed documentation.

About Croma-Pharma GmbH

CROMA-PHARMA is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing minimally invasive aesthetics market, and one of Europe's leading manufacturers of premium-quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. Founded in 1976 by the pharmacist couple Gerhard and Karin Prinz, Croma-Pharma has evolved from a family pharmacy into a globally operating Austrian company headquartered near Vienna, where it also runs its state-of-the-art, fully automated HA manufacturing plant. The company employs around 400 people, making its products available in over 80 countries worldwide. Croma-Pharma offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio covering all key treatment categories in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Its range includes botulinum toxin, a broad selection of hyaluronic acid fillers, lifting threads (PDO threads), polynucleotide injectables, HA skin booster, skincare, as well as autologous PRP I Fluid-PRF medical device. With this full-face approach, Croma-Pharma provides aesthetic professionals and their patients with safe, effective, and reliable solutions from a single trusted source. In 2026, the company surpassed 130 million syringes produced, further strengthening its position as one of Europe's leading HA manufacturers. Building on its heritage in orthopedics and ophthalmology, Croma-Pharma is re-entering the orthopedics market in 2026, marking a strategic expansion beyond aesthetics and reinforcing its roots in medical applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902012305/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Victoria Szafraniec

Global Digital Media PR Manager

Cromazeile 2

A-2100 Leobendorf

Phone: +43 676 846 868 494

Mail: victoria.szafraniec@croma.at

Web: www.cromapharma.com