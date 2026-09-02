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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 13:46 Uhr
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Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications: Pakistan Arrives at LEAP 2026 with Largest-Ever Delegation, Backing "Think Tech, Think Pakistan" with Scale

1000+ delegates and 80+ exhibiting companies and startups are in Riyadh, proof that Pakistan's technology sector is ready to build alongside the Gulf's next chapter of growth

Pakistan's tech ecosystem shines at LEAP 2026 as industry leaders and innovators come together to showcase the country's digital potential. A proud step towards building global partnerships and positioning Pakistan as a leading technology destination.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication (MOITT), Pakistan's presence at LEAP 2026 reflects the country's continued commitment to strengthening its global technology footprint. Pakistan has arrived at LEAP 2026 with one of the largest national delegations the technology show has seen from the country, a signal of how quickly Pakistan's IT sector has moved from emerging supplier to serious regional contender.

Under the banner "Think Tech, Think Pakistan," the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), operating under Pakistan's Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, is leading a national delegation of close to 1,000 delegates and exhibiting staff at the Kingdom's flagship technology and AI event, running from 31 August to 3 September at RECC Malham.

The scale of the presence reflects a coordinated national effort rather than a single organization's appearance. Eighteen companies are exhibiting under the PSEB-led Pakistan Pavilion, spanning fintech, enterprise AI, cybersecurity, engineering talent, and smart-city technology. Alongside them, ten startups are exhibiting through Ignite, Pakistan's national technology fund, and more than ten additional Pakistani companies are running independent stalls on the show floor. The delegation also includes eighteen representatives from PMTF and twenty-five from the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), rounding out a presence that spans government, industry associations, and the private sector.

The trip comes as Pakistan's technology exports continue to climb. The country's ICT exports reached US$4.6 billion in FY2025-26, part of a broader push by the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, under Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, to position Pakistan as a serious partner for the Gulf's digital transformation and AI ambitions, rather than solely a source of outsourced engineering talent.

"This is our third year at LEAP, and our growing presence reflects the strength and potential of Pakistan's technology sector. We see LEAP as an important platform to connect Pakistani companies with opportunities emerging from Saudi Arabia's transformation agenda, build lasting partnerships, and expand our presence in this dynamic market," said Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Among the independent exhibitors on the show floor are established Pakistani technology names including Systems Limited, 10Pearls and Abacus, underscoring that this is not only a showcase for emerging companies but a presence that spans Pakistan's most globally recognised technology firms alongside its fastest-growing startups.

For Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf, the timing lines up with the region's own technology ambitions. As Vision 2030 accelerates investment in AI, smart cities, and digital infrastructure, Pakistan's pitch is straightforward: proven engineering capacity, a fast-growing AI sector, and companies already delivering for regional clients, including several with existing operations inside the Kingdom.

"Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 presents significant opportunities for Pakistan's technology sector. Over the past five to six years, Pakistan has built a strong network of freelance tech professionals delivering solutions for global clients. Connecting this talent and our broader tech ecosystem with Saudi Arabia's digital transformation creates a strong, mutually beneficial opportunity for both markets," said Faisal Jeddy, CEO, Pakistan Software Export Board.

Visitors to the Pakistan Pavilion are finding live demonstrations rather than pitch decks alone: AI-powered voice banking, cybersecurity systems trusted by Pakistan's own defence establishment, a live 4D digital twin already running an entire smart city, and enterprise AI tools already deployed for banks and retailers across the region.

For PSEB and Tech Destination Pakistan, LEAP 2026 is being framed as more than a trade show appearance. It is the latest step in a longer campaign to change how the region sees Pakistani technology: not as a low-cost alternative, but as a capable, regional partner ready to build alongside the Gulf's next decade of growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/824cbc42-ddd5-42b1-92e8-c5a58b6efa28



Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunications 7th Floor, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, F-5, Islamabad, Pakistan. Contact: +92519219971 | info@moitt.gov.pk

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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