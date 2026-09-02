Energy Enhancement System: Thrive Life Center and EESystem Featured by Vogue Philippines in Exploration of Light, Energy, and Modern Wellness

Thrive Life Center, home to the first EESystem center in the Philippines, has been featured by Vogue Philippines in an in-depth wellness article examining the Energy Enhancement System, its origins, the experience inside an EESystem room, and the developing scientific conversation surrounding light- and energy-based wellness technologies.

ALABANG AND MUNTINLUPA, PHILIPPINES / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Thrive Life Center, an integrative wellness center located in Alabang, has been featured in Vogue Philippines in the article "Can Light Really Help the Body Heal? Inside the EESystem," published on August 14, 2026.

The feature explores the arrival of the Energy Enhancement System, or EESystem, in the Philippines and takes readers inside the experience offered at Thrive Life Center. Vogue Philippines describes an EESystem room as a calm, spa-like environment featuring towers of computer-programmed screens displaying continuously moving patterns of colored light, where visitors can rest, relax, and disconnect from the pace of everyday life.

Vogue identifies Thrive Life Center as the first EESystem center in the Philippines. The center is led by husband-and-wife physicians and integrative medicine specialists Dr. Patricia Petralba and Dr. Juan Paolo Bautista, who brought the technology to the country after exploring it personally with their family.

The article also examines the distinctions between personal experiences, claims made by proponents of the technology, and the scientific evidence currently available. Vogue notes that EES-related research remains preliminary and emphasizes that Thrive Life Center describes EESystem as a wellness intervention rather than a medical treatment and does not encourage clients to abandon conventional medical care.

For Thrive Life Center, the experience is also about creating an environment where guests can slow down. Dr. Petralba describes the room as a space for rest and balance in contrast to the often fast-paced demands of everyday life.

The Vogue Philippines feature brings greater attention to the expanding conversation around wellness technologies and highlights the growing presence of EESystem experiences in the Philippine wellness community.

About Thrive Life Center

Thrive Life Center is an integrative wellness center founded by physicians Dr. Patricia Petralba and Dr. Juan Paolo Bautista. The founders combine backgrounds in conventional and integrative medicine with an emphasis on whole-person wellness, mindfulness, stress management, and complementary approaches to well-being.

Vogue Philippines identifies Thrive Life Center's Alabang location as the first EESystem center in the Philippines. The center provides an environment where clients can explore EESystem sessions as part of a broader wellness experience centered on rest, relaxation, and personal well-being.

About EESystem

The Energy Enhancement System (EESystem) is a wellness technology developed by Dr. Sandra Rose Michael. It uses custom-configured computers, programmed patterns of light, and technologies described by its developers in terms of biophotonic light and scalar-wave concepts.

EESystem describes its environments as being designed for rest, reflection, relaxation, and personal well-being. Individual experiences vary, and the system is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. Vogue Philippines notes that the current scientific evidence relating to specific medical claims remains limited and that larger, controlled studies would be required to establish effectiveness for particular health conditions.

About Dr. Sandra Michael

Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, DNM, PhD, DCSJ, is the inventor of the Energy Enhancement System. According to EESystem, her work spans more than four decades in holistic medicine and applied integrative biophysics, with the development of EESystem evolving over more than two decades.

Her work has focused on the intersection of light, energy, biophysics, and wellness technology. She has presented at institutions and professional gatherings internationally, including the United Nations, MIT, the Royal Society of Medicine, and other medical and scientific forums.

Details

Feature: Can Light Really Help the Body Heal? Inside the EESystem

Publication: Vogue Philippines

Publication Date: August 14, 2026

Featured Center: Thrive Life Center

Location: Parkway Corporate Center Bldg., Unit 111, Corporate Ave. corner Parkway Place, Alabang, Muntinlupa, Philippines

Mobile/Viber: +63 998 637 9030

Focus: EESystem, integrative wellness, light and energy-based wellness technology

The Vogue Philippines article examines how the system is presented by its proponents, what visitors experience during sessions, and the distinction between anecdotal reports and the scientific evidence currently available.

Media Contact

Thrive Life Center Location: Alabang, Muntinlupa, Philippines

Mobile/Viber: +63 998 637 9030

Website: Thrive Life Center

Read the Vogue Philippines feature: Can Light Really Help the Body Heal? Inside the EESystem

SOURCE: Energy Enhancement System

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/thrive-life-center-and-eesystemtm-featured-by-vogue-philippines-in-ex-1215755