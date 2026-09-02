The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have approved the investment program for a €2 billion ($2.3 billion) Islands Decarbonization Fund established specifically for Greece. The Islands Decarbonization Fund is a financing framework developed jointly by the Greek government, the European Commission and the EIB. It will finance electricity interconnections between the Greek islands and the mainland grid, as well as clean energy, energy storage and electric mobility projects on the islands. Greece's Ministry of Environment and Energy said in a press release that the approved ...

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