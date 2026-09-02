The eSIM Bootstrap Connectivity Solution enhances smartphone setup with instant connectivity, secure activation, and global 5G/4G access from the moment users power on their device, initially available in the United States.

NTT Transatel, a global cellular connectivity provider and subsidiary of NTT Group, today announced its collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. to enhance the eSIM bootstrap connectivity experience on the Galaxy Z series in the United States.

Leveraging NTT Transatel's multi-network eSIM expertise and connectivity platform, the companies are helping simplify smartphone activation by enabling secure connectivity during device setup. The collaboration is designed to help reduce connectivity blind spots and provide reliable access to mobile networks from the moment users power on their device. Whether activating a device in a retail store, on the go, or in locations where Wi-Fi may not be readily available, Galaxy users can securely complete device activation, setup, and service enrollment without interruption. As adoption of eSIM-enabled devices continues to grow, consumers increasingly expect simpler and more digital activation experiences. The collaboration combines Samsung's mobile device expertise with NTT Transatel's global multi-network connectivity capabilities to further streamline the Galaxy onboarding journey.

The solution provides:

Instant eSIM-based connectivity during device onboarding

Secure activation and authentication

Access to global 5G and 4G networks

Simplified carrier enrollment and service provisioning

Support for seamless device activation and subscription provisioning across retail and self-service channels

Reliable connectivity for device setup, software updates and service activation

By reducing onboarding friction, the collaboration helps users get connected within minutes of powering on their device, without the need for a physical SIM card or external connectivity source.

Through this collaboration, Samsung and NTT Transatel are further simplifying device activation across participating retail and self-service channels, while supporting more seamless and digital-first mobile experiences from the first interaction with a Galaxy device.

"At Samsung, we believe the excitement of turning on a new Galaxy device should be matched by a seamless experience from the very first moment. Through our collaboration with NTT Transatel, we are making it easier for customers to connect securely, helping make their onboarding experience smoother and more intuitive," said Hyong Jin Ban, Head of Communication Processor Solution R&D Group, Samsung Electronics.

"Consumers increasingly expect their devices to be connected instantly and securely, wherever they are. By integrating NTT Transatel's global multi-network connectivity platform into the Galaxy onboarding journey, we are helping Samsung deliver a smooth and hassle-free customer experience. Together, we are enabling secure, reliable access to mobile services and supporting the growing shift toward eSIM-enabled smartphones worldwide," said Jacques Bonifay, CEO of NTT Transatel.

Expanding Across Samsung's Smartphone Portfolio

The enhanced solution will first be introduced on Samsung's latest Galaxy Z series in the United States. Samsung and NTT Transatel plan to extend the enhanced eSIM bootstrap connectivity experience to select future Galaxy smartphones.

Building on Samsung's leadership in premium mobile experiences and NTT Transatel's expertise in global connectivity, the companies expect the collaboration to further accelerate eSIM adoption, simplify smartphone activation across both retail and self-service channels, and provide Galaxy users with secure access to high-quality mobile connectivity from the moment their device is turned on.

About NTT TRANSATEL (an NTT Group company)

NTT Transatel is a global provider of mobile connectivity solutions and a leading MVNO/MVNE enabler. As a pioneer in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and IoT connectivity, NTT Transatel simplifies global IoT deployments through its advanced connectivity management platform. Through partnerships with mobile carriers worldwide, Transatel provides connectivity across LTE-M, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. NTT Transatel's (e)SIM technology securely connects millions of vehicles, industrial machines, and consumer devices to both public and private cellular networks. NTT Transatel's customers include leading global enterprises such as Airbus, BMW Group, Worldline, Air France, and Toyota. In addition, NTT Transatel's "Ubigi" solution provides global mobile data connectivity services for international travelers and remote workers. For more information, visit www.transatel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831299113/en/

Contacts:

NTT TRANSATEL

https://www.transatel.com/media-inquiry/



Media Contact:

Sébastien Jégou, Head of Communications

sebastien.jegou@transatel.com