LoopMe Brand Lift is now available through a direct API integration with The Trade Desk Measurement Marketplace.

LoopMe, the global leader in brand performance, has today announced a new integration with The Trade Desk's Measurement Marketplace, bringing its patented Brand Lift measurement directly to The Trade Desk customers, giving advertisers a consistent and scalable way to measure brand impact across markets, all within their existing campaign workflow.

Brand lift measurement is often underserved or simply unavailable. Where it does exist, minimum campaign requirements can put it out of reach for smaller campaigns and markets. And for advertisers measuring across multiple regions, working with different vendors and methodologies can make it difficult to build a consistent view of performance. As a result, global brands can measure some of their activity, some of the time, but getting a comparable view of brand impact across markets remains a challenge.

LoopMe Brand Lift within The Trade Desk is designed to remove some of the barriers that have traditionally made global brand measurement difficult to scale:

Measure consistently across markets: Run standardized brand lift measurement across 35+ markets and 17 languages, creating a more comparable view of global campaign performance.

Run standardized brand lift measurement across 35+ markets and 17 languages, creating a more comparable view of global campaign performance. Measure more campaigns: Studies can be feasible from just 1 million impressions , compared with provider minimums of 3-4 million impressions in many markets, making smaller campaigns and markets more easily measurable.

Studies can be feasible from just , compared with provider minimums of 3-4 million impressions in many markets, making smaller campaigns and markets more easily measurable. See results while campaigns are still running: Lift data is updated every 24 hours directly within The Trade Desk's dashboard, beginning as early as 10 days after launch, with reporting across age, gender, device, creative, ad group and campaign ID.

Lift data is updated every 24 hours directly within The Trade Desk's dashboard, beginning as early as 10 days after launch, with reporting across age, gender, device, creative, ad group and campaign ID. Keep measurement within your existing workflow: Book studies during standard campaign setup in The Trade Desk, with no separate contracting or additional platform required.

"In many markets, brand lift measurement is simply not an option for advertisers," commented Matthew Deets, VP Demand Partnerships at LoopMe. "If it is available, it rarely allows the scope of measurement needed to truly understand results across regions. Our partnership with The Trade Desk helps address these challenges, providing the rigorous standards needed to trust uplift data, while remaining lightweight and scalable enough to be actionable across multiple regions at once. We're proud to deliver these capabilities in partnership with The Trade Desk team."

Donny Spano, Director, Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk, added: "We remain committed to advancing the industry by providing advertisers with sophisticated tools and capabilities, particularly within our global infrastructure. We are pleased to extend LoopMe's international reach and scalability to a broader range of clients and global campaigns."

LoopMe Brand Lift measures real consumers rather than recruited panels, surveying users within voluntary mobile ad breaks. Control groups are matched using LoopMe's patented RISA algorithm across 100+ variables, helping advertisers understand the incremental impact of their campaigns with statistically rigorous measurement.

Through the direct API integration, advertisers can set up and launch their study without leaving The Trade Desk. Study parameters are passed directly to LoopMe, where measurement is deployed and results are fed back into The Trade Desk dashboard, eliminating separate logins, accounts and reporting workflows.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is the global leader in brand performance, redefining brand advertising for the digital and app ecosystem. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dnipro, Krakow, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902714972/en/

Contacts:

loopme@teamgingermay.com