Kido brings more than 25 years leading business and technology strategy and transformation for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, today announced that Chris Kido has joined the Firm as global head of Life Sciences. Kido brings more than 25 years of experience leading business and technology strategy and transformation initiatives across pharma, biotech, and medical devices.

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North Highland names Chris Kido global head of Life Sciences. Kido brings more than 25 years leading business and technology strategy and transformation for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies.

In the role, Kido will lead North Highland's global Life Sciences industry. He will work with pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech clients through major industry changes, using business transformation, AI, and digital technology to drive real growth, improve operations, and ultimately, meaningful patient impact.

"Life Sciences clients need partners who have already solved the problems they're facing: squeezed R&D budgets, supply chain complexity, and pressure to move faster on digital and AI," said Lia Keel, senior managing director and North America commercial business leader. "Chris brings deep experience doing exactly that, at some of the biggest names in consulting, and he's the leader we need to grow this industry."

Kido joins North Highland with extensive leadership experience from his previous roles as managing director, Life Sciences at Accenture and partner, Life Sciences Digital Innovation at PwC. Throughout his career, he has partnered with pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device organizations to develop and execute business and digital strategies across Commercial, R&D, and Operations. He holds a bachelor's degree from Connecticut College.

"Life Sciences companies are under pressure to do more with less," Kido shared. "They're being asked to speed up development, make better use of data and AI, and improve performance across the business at the same time. North Highland has a strong track record of helping clients make those changes in ways that stick. I'm excited to build on that and help grow an industry that brings practical, hands-on support to our clients' toughest challenges."

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services, powered at the intersection of talent and technology, turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland's methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world's leading analyst firms. Offering global support and capabilities, North Highland has offices across U.S., UK, Middle East, Romania, Ecuador, and Canada.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Courtney James

Senior Director, PR

(+1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com