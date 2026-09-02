New hires and internal promotions deepen the AI-native law firm's bench as demand grows among asset managers on both sides of the Atlantic

Carta Law, the AI-native law firm for private capital, today announced four senior appointments across its Compliance and Contracts practices, reflecting continued growth in demand from asset managers in the US and Europe.

Carta Law launched in May 2026 following Carta's acquisition of Avantia, bringing AI-native legal and compliance workflows together with Carta's ERP for private capital. Asset managers are increasingly looking to AI-backed managed services to streamline labor-intensive legal and compliance processes. Carta Law is expanding its senior bench across the US and Europe to support this demand as well as its existing client base of more than 200 asset managers, including 30% of the world's largest funds.

Noah Levine joins as Legal Director, leading Carta Law's Compliance function for North America. Levine spent three years as Managing Director and Senior Compliance Counsel at Angelo Gordon, previously held compliance roles at Two Sigma and Dune Real Estate Partners, and most recently served as Deputy General Counsel and Compliance Officer at Madison International Realty. He adds practitioner-level compliance expertise as Carta Law's US client base grows among alternative asset managers navigating an increasingly demanding regulatory environment.

Karin Porstendörfer joins as Compliance Director and Head of Inbound KYC, based in Luxembourg. Porstendörfer was previously MRLO Head of AML/CFT at Carne Group where she built and led fund compliance programmes across European jurisdictions, bringing 18 years of audit, compliance, and forensic experience to Carta. Her appointment strengthens Carta Law's capacity to serve European clients managing complex inbound KYC obligations across multiple fund structures and jurisdictions.

Carta Law has also expanded the leadership of its fast-growing Contracts practice with two new internal promotions. Chrystel Marincich has been promoted to Managing Director, Contracts Americas to lead the expansion of Carta Law's Contracts practice across the region. Marincich joined Carta Law two and a half years ago following roles at Kirkland Ellis, where she was a Partner, and Simpson Thacher Bartlett, where she practiced as a transactional attorney across Tokyo, New York and London.

Kenneth Howe has been promoted to Managing Director, Contracts Europe and APAC. Howe joined the firm two and a half years ago from a career in private practice at Simmons Simmons and Gowling WLG. In his new role, he will lead the build-out of Carta Law's Contracts function in Europe.

"These four appointments strengthen the combination of deep legal expertise and technology that Carta Law was built around," said James Sutton, General Manager of Carta Law. "Noah and Karin bring first-hand experience of the compliance challenges facing sophisticated asset managers, while Chrystel and Kenny have played a major role in building our Contracts practice. Having strong leaders on the ground in both the US and Europe will be critical as we continue to expand the way we deliver AI-enabled legal and compliance services to private capital."

About Carta Law

Carta Law is the AI-native law firm for private capital and a part of Carta, the connected platform and AI-native ecosystem for private capital. Unifying legal and compliance workflows with fund operations on a single platform, Carta Law combines experienced lawyers with proprietary AI to deliver faster, more consistent legal and compliance services across contracts, KYC, fund services and compliance. Serving more than 200 clients, including approximately 30% of the world's largest funds, Carta Law operates globally. For more information, visit carta.com/law.

Carta Law Limited is authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA no. 655756).

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Contacts:

Madeline Perry, Communications Coordinator

madeline.perry@carta.com