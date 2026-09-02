Telarus's nationwide network of technology advisors gains access to Omilia's fully proprietary Agentic CX platform, including Voice and Chat Agents, Authentication Agents, and TalkGuard

Omilia, the global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today announced a partnership with Telarus, one of the largest technology services distributors (TSDs) in the U.S. and U.K. Under the agreement, Telarus's nationwide network of technology advisors can now bring Omilia's full Agentic CX platform to enterprise clients evaluating conversational AI and CCaaS solutions.

The partnership pairs two complementary strengths: Omilia's fully owned technology stack and track record deploying production-grade agentic AI at enterprise scale, with Telarus's trusted relationships across the advisor community that enterprise IT and CX buyers already rely on to shortlist technology decisions.

Legacy IVR Is Running Out of Road

Enterprises are actively replacing legacy, scripted IVR systems with AI-native customer service, and the technology advisors who guide those buying decisions are being asked for options that go beyond generic chatbots layered on third-party language models. This partnership gives Telarus's advisors a full-stack agentic AI platform they can bring to CX-focused accounts without a lengthy vendor evaluation cycle.

Omilia owns its full technology stack NLU, ASR, LLM, and small language models natively, rather than layering services on top of third-party model providers. That removes the token-based, usage-driven cost exposure common to other conversational AI platforms and reduces the professional-services burden typically required to stand up a new use case.

What Telarus Brings to the Partnership

Telarus is one of the largest technology services distributors in the U.S. and U.K., supporting a nationwide network of technology advisors who guide enterprise purchasing decisions across UCaaS, CCaaS, cybersecurity, mobility, and cloud infrastructure. The partnership gives Omilia direct access to advisors who already sit inside the buying process for enterprise CX technology, shortening the path from introduction to deployment.

"Most conversational AI on the market today is a thin layer stitched on top of someone else's model, which means the enterprise buying it inherits someone else's token costs, someone else's uptime, and someone else's roadmap. It is our end to end stack so our clients don't have to make that trade-off. That matters more, not less, as we scale. This partnership is part of how we're expanding beyond our own direct footprint into new markets, selling-with, delivering-with, supporting-with, and expanding-with Telarus's advisors giving enterprise buyers across the U.S. and U.K. a trusted way to get a production-ready platform without the vendor risk," said Nick Delis, Chief Revenue Officer of Omilia.

"The appetite for enterprise-grade AI among our advisors' clients is massive, but so is the need for a platform that's proven at scale and doesn't carry the cost or complexity baggage of stitched-together solutions. Omilia gives our advisors a full-stack conversational AI offer they can bring to CX-focused accounts with confidence," said Samantha Nelson, Vice President of CX and AI at Telarus.

What Enterprise Clients Gain

Through this partnership, enterprises working with Telarus advisors gain access to Omilia's Agentic CX platform, including:

Voice and Chat Agents: Self-learning conversational AI that autonomously handles complex customer interactions end-to-end across voice and digital channels.

Self-learning conversational AI that autonomously handles complex customer interactions end-to-end across voice and digital channels. Authentication Agents and TalkGuard: Multi-layered anti-fraud defense combining passive and active voice biometrics for frictionless identity verification, with real-time detection of spoofed numbers, replay attacks, and AI-generated voices.

Multi-layered anti-fraud defense combining passive and active voice biometrics for frictionless identity verification, with real-time detection of spoofed numbers, replay attacks, and AI-generated voices. CSR CoPilot: Real-time agent assistance surfacing next-best actions and knowledge content during live interactions.

Real-time agent assistance surfacing next-best actions and knowledge content during live interactions. Workforce AI: Automated quality management that scores every human and AI interaction for compliance and resolution effectiveness.

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

About Telarus

Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to driving technology advisor impact and growth through deep market insights and experience, a partnership focus, and a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables technology advisors to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more, visit www.telarus.com.

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Chief Marketing Officer, Omilia

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