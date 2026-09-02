EQS-News: Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group Engages ThirdAxis AI LLC to Develop Pride+ Membership App



02.09.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ORLANDO, FL - September 2, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) today announced that it has engaged ThirdAxis AI LLC to develop the Company's Pride+ Membership App, a new digital platform designed to connect members with benefits, experiences, offers, and services across the growing Pride Holdings Group ecosystem. The Pride+ Membership App is currently expected to be released before the end of 2026 and represents an important component of the Company's broader strategy to create a connected membership platform serving the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. The planned app is expected to serve as the digital hub for the Pride+ Membership Club, providing members with convenient mobile access to benefits across Pride Holdings Group businesses, brands, venues, and participating partners. The Company intends to expand the platform over time as additional businesses, brands, strategic partners, and benefits are added to the Pride+ ecosystem. "The Pride+ Membership App is an important part of our vision for building a connected ecosystem around Pride Holdings Group. Our goal is to give members one convenient platform that connects them to experiences, benefits, businesses, and brands throughout our organization. Engaging ThirdAxis AI LLC moves us another step closer to bringing that vision to market before the end of 2026," said Tim Majors, Interim Chief Executive Officer Pride Holdings Group believes the Pride+ Membership Club has the potential to become an important component of its broader consumer strategy by connecting members across multiple operating divisions through a single digital platform. As the Company continues to expand its portfolio, management expects the Pride+ platform to provide additional opportunities to introduce customers to new Pride Holdings Group businesses, products, destinations, entertainment, and experiences. Additional information regarding the Pride+ Membership App, membership options, participating businesses, features, benefits, and the official launch schedule is expected to be announced as development progresses. About Pride Holdings Group Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Pride Holdings Group





02.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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