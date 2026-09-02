Kane Biotech Inc.: Kane Biotech Expands Canadian Commercial Reach with Ontario Medical Supply Inc.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the "Company", "Kane" or "Kane Biotech") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Ontario Medical Supply Inc. ("OMS"), an Ottawa-based medical supply distributor serving the Canadian market.





U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

Under the agreement, OMS will purchase Kane's U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray, market and support the products through its wound care sales activities. Kane will provide approved product training and sales materials.

The agreement positions OMS to support access to revyve in a large and clinically demanding segment of the Canadian wound care market. As one of only two authorized distributors and price agreement holders for Ontario Health atHome, OMS plays an important role in enabling manufacturer access to the Ontario Health atHome formulary. Ontario Health atHome, the provincial organization responsible for coordinating publicly funded home and community care services, including home-care nursing and long-term care placement, provides care to more than 680,000 patients across Ontario annually and delivered 11.1 million nursing visits in the province in 2024-25.1 Published estimates suggest that wound care may account for approximately 40 to 50 per cent of home-care nursing visits,2 with Wounds Canada similarly noting that approximately 50 per cent of home-care visits involve wound care.3 Together, these data underscore the significant clinical and resource burden associated with treating acute, chronic and complex wounds across the province.

The addition of OMS supports Kane's strategy to expand access to revyve across Canada through experienced distribution partners. The agreement gives OMS a non-exclusive right to sell the products in Canada and establishes a framework for product ordering, training, customer support, quality management, traceability and complaint reporting.

"Expanding our Canadian distribution network is an important part of making revyve more accessible to clinicians and care providers," said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech. "OMS brings established medical supply capabilities and wound care market experience. This agreement strengthens our route to market in Canada and supports our focus on converting broader access into sustainable product adoption."

Kane's revyve product line is designed to address both biofilms and wound bacteria. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved.

References

1 Ontario Health atHome, About Us / Fast Facts, reporting care provided to more than 680,000 patients and 11.1 million nursing visits in 2024-25.

2 Corrine McIsaac, "Closing the Gap Between Evidence and Action: How Outcome Measurement Informs the Implementation of Evidence-based Wound Care Practice in Home Care," Wounds, 2007;19(11):299-309.

3 Wounds Canada, Make Wound Care a Priority in Canada, briefing document, noting that approximately 50 per cent of home-care visits involve wound care.

About Ontario Medical Supply Inc.

Ontario Medical Supply Inc. (OMS) is an Ottawa-based medical supply and equipment distributor and pharmaceutical wholesaler supporting community care, public-sector and emergency services organizations, as well as healthcare professionals, institutions and individual clients across Canada. Through seven distribution centres across Ontario, OMS enables safe, independent living for home healthcare clients and supports community, institutional, public-sector and emergency care with reliable access to essential medical products, equipment and pharmaceuticals.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

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Presentation: Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga

Interim CEO

Kane Biotech Inc.

rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 Ray Dupuis

Chief Financial Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

rdupuis@kanebiotech.com(204) 298-2200

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

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