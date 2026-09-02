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WKN: A2QEZH | ISIN: US47738D3098 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Jianpu Technology Inc. Reports First Half Year 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (OTCQB: AIJTY), a leading open financial technology platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half year ended June 30, 2026.

First Half Year 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by 49.6% to RMB280.9 million (US$41.4 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB557.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Revenues from recommendation services decreased by 44.7% to RMB244.8 million (US$36.1 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB442.4 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in revenues from recommendation services for loans amid lower application volumes, and the decrease in revenues from recommendation services for credit cards following the board-approved wind-down of the business in April 2025.

Revenues from digital intelligence as a service decreased by 70.2% to RMB15.4 million (US$2.3 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB51.6 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a contracted customer base.

Revenues from marketing and other services decreased by 67.5% to RMB20.7 million (US$3.0 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB63.7 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the board-approved wind-down of certain non-core business activities, which was initiated in April 2025.

Cost of promotion and acquisition decreased by 57.8% to RMB142.9 million (US$21.1 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB338.5 million in the same period of 2025. This decrease was largely driven by the decreased revenues from our loan recommendation services.

Cost of operation decreased by 58.9% to RMB16.3 million (US$2.4 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB39.7 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in data acquisition costs, which was in line with the decrease in revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 24.1% to RMB48.7 million (US$7.2 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB64.2 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to lower payroll expenses, and reduced expenditures related to customer services.

Research and development expenses decreased by 6.6% to RMB33.7 million (US$5.0 million) in the first half of 2026, from RMB36.4 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to lower payroll expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 40.3% to RMB31.0 million (US$4.6 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB51.9 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in payroll expenses, professional fees and allowance for credit losses.

Income from operations decreased by 69.1% to RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB26.9 million in the same period of 2025. Operating income margin was 3.0% in the first half of 2026, compared with 4.8% in the same period of 2025. The decrease was due to lower application volumes, and the decrease in revenues from recommendation services for credit cards following the board-approved wind-down of the business in April 2025.

Fair value changes of crypto assets was an unrealized loss of RMB8.2 million (US$1.2 million) in the first half of 2026, reflecting a decrease in fair value changes of crypto assets since January 1, 2026.

Others, net was a net income of RMB0.9 million (US$0.13 million) in the first half of 2026, compared with a net income of RMB0.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Net income was RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million) in the first half of 2026, compared with RMB19.1 million in the same period of 2025. Net income margin was 0.9% in the first half of 2026, compared with 3.4% in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income[1] was RMB10.9 million (US$1.6 million) in the first half of 2026, compared with RMB29.3 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin1 was 3.9% in the first half of 2026, compared with 5.3% in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[2] was an income of RMB9.7 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB25.8 million in the same period of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB316.2 million (US$46.6 million) and working capital of approximately RMB189.7 million (US$28.0 million). Compared to those as of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and time deposits increased by RMB9.8 million.

[1] See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this document for more details about non-GAAP adjusted net income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin equals non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by total revenues.

[2] Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses, fair value changes of crypto assets and gain from disposal and fair value change of equity investments. EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expenses, income tax benefits/(expenses) and depreciation and amortization. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more details.

Declaration of Special Cash Dividend

On August 31, 2026, the board of directors of the Company approved a special cash dividend of US$0.02495 per ordinary share, or US$0.499 per American depositary share ("ADS"), to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on September 21, 2026, Beijing time and New York time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The aggregate amount of the cash dividend to be paid will be up to US$10 million. Dividend to be paid to the Company's ADS holders through the depositary bank will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. The payment date is expected to be on or around October 19, 2026 for holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a leading open financial technology platform, under the Rong360 brand, connecting users with an extensive spectrum of financial products and other products and services. By leveraging cutting-edge digital technology, the Company offers intelligent and comprehensive search and recommendation results in a seamless, efficient, and secure manner to meet the needs of its diverse audience. The Company also enables financial and non-financial partners to enhance their efficiency and competitiveness by offering digital intelligence as a service, including data- and analytical-based risk management, intelligent marketing, and other integrated solutions and services. As the Company expands into FinTech+ ecosystem and broadens its global footprint, it will continue to innovate and solidify its influence in the space of financial technology and digital transformation. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss), each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company include in income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss). The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to net income/(loss) or any other measure of performance or as indicators of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses, fair value changes of crypto assets and gain from disposal and fair value change of equity investments. EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest income and expenses, income tax benefits/(expenses) and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted net income/(loss) represents net income/(loss) before share-based compensation expenses, fair value changes of crypto assets and gain from disposal and fair value change of equity investments.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this document.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborates with; trends, competition and regulatory policies relating to the industries the Company operates in; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided herein and in the attachments is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Jianpu Technology Inc.
(IR) Xiaolin Zhang, E-mail: [email protected]
(PR) Sen Liu, E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 6242 7068

Jianpu Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands)

As of December 31,


As of June 30,

2025


2026

RMB


RMB


US$

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

214,274


316,241


46,608

Restricted cash and time deposits

92,130


-


-

Accounts receivable, net

93,504


41,879


6,172

Amount due from related parties

3,514


7,205


1,062

Prepayments and other current assets

53,973


43,515


6,413

Total current assets

457,395


408,840


60,255

Non-current assets:






Property and equipment, net

701


736


108

Intangible assets, net

1,295


1,072


158

Crypto assets

28,539


19,489


2,872

Long-term investments

85,599


81,094


11,952

Other non-current assets

451


300


44

Total non-current assets

116,585


102,691


15,134

Total assets

573,980


511,531


75,389







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

96,211


68,926


10,158

Advances from customers

52,786


46,269


6,819

Tax payable

10,501


9,430


1,390

Amount due to related parties

176


385


57

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

120,143


94,120


13,872

Total current liabilities

279,817


219,130


32,296

Non-current liabilities:






Deferred tax liabilities

80


54


8

Other non-current liabilities

217


241


36

Total non-current liabilities

297


295


44

Total liabilities

280,114


219,425


32,340

Shareholders' equity:






Ordinary shares

280


265


39

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,691)


(280)


(41)

Additional paid-in capital

1,531,425


1,527,359


225,105

Accumulated losses

(1,284,456)


(1,282,117)


(188,964)

Statutory reserves

2,027


2,027


299

Accumulated other comprehensive income

48,889


44,386


6,542

Total Jianpu's shareholders' equity

293,474


291,640


42,980

Noncontrolling interests

392


466


69

Total shareholders' equity

293,866


292,106


43,049

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

573,980


511,531


75,389

Jianpu Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)


(In thousands
except for number of shares and per
share data)


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2026


RMB


RMB


US$








Revenues:







Recommendation services [a]


442,368


244,799


36,079

Digital intelligence as a service [b]


51,561


15,404


2,270

Marketing and other services


63,713


20,671


3,047

Total revenues


557,642


280,874


41,396

Costs and expenses:







Cost of promotion and acquisition [c]


(338,452)


(142,883)


(21,058)

Cost of operation [d]


(39,731)


(16,287)


(2,400)

Total cost of services


(378,183)


(159,170)


(23,458)

Sales and marketing expenses


(64,182)


(48,700)


(7,177)

Research and development expenses [e]


(36,401)


(33,747)


(4,974)

General and administrative expenses


(51,932)


(30,993)


(4,568)

Income from operations


26,944


8,264


1,219

Net interest income


4,207


1,567


231

Fair value changes of crypto assets


(12,943)


(8,230)


(1,213)

Others, net2


688


866


128

Income before income tax


18,896


2,467


365

Income tax benefits/(expense)


195


(101)


(15)

Net income


19,091


2,366


350

Less: net (loss)/income attributable to
noncontrolling interests


(183)


29


4

Net income attributable to Jianpu's
shareholders


19,274


2,337


346








Other comprehensive income







Foreign currency translation adjustments


(2)


(4,456)


(651)

Total other comprehensive loss


(2)


(4,456)


(651)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)


19,089


(2,090)


(301)

Less: total comprehensive income
attributable to noncontrolling interests


32


75


11

Total comprehensive income/(loss)
attributable to Jianpu's shareholders


19,057


(2,165)


(312)








Net income per share attributable to
Jianpu's shareholders







Basic


0.05


0.01


0.00

Diluted


0.05


0.01


0.00

Net income per ADS attributable to
Jianpu's shareholders







Basic


1.02


0.12


0.02

Diluted


0.97


0.11


0.02

Weighted average number of shares







Basic


376,647,049


400,531,119


400,531,119

Diluted


399,060,318


409,483,880


409,483,880


[a] Including revenues from related party of RMB10,435 and RMB961 for the six months ended
June 30, 2025 and 2026, respectively.

[b] Including revenues from related party of RMB273 and RMB19 for the six months ended
June 30, 2025 and 2026, respectively.

[c] Including cost of promotion and acquisition from related party of RMB7,692 and RMB1,849
for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, respectively.

[d] Including cost of operation from related party of RMB561 and RMB558 for the six months
ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, respectively.

[e] Including expenses from related party of RMB594 and nil for the six months ended June
30, 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Jianpu Technology Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results


(In thousands)


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2026


RMB


RMB


US$

Net income


19,091


2,366


350

Add: Share-based compensation
expenses


762


323


48

Fair value changes of crypto assets


12,943


8,230


1,213

Gain from disposal and fair value
change of equity investments


(3,493)


-


-

Non-GAAP adjusted net income[1]


29,303


10,919


1,611

Add: Depreciation and amortization


871


267


39

Net interest income


(4,207)


(1,567)


(231)

Income tax expenses/(benefits)


(195)


101


15

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[2]


25,772


9,720


1,434


[1] Non-GAAP adjusted net income represents net income before share-based compensation expenses,
fair value changes of crypto assets and gain from disposal and fair value change of equity investments.

[2] Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses, fair
value changes of crypto assets, and gain from disposal and fair value change of equity investments.
EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expenses, income tax benefits/(expenses)
and depreciation and amortization.

SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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