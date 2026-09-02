Jianpu Technology Inc. Reports First Half Year 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (OTCQB: AIJTY), a leading open financial technology platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half year ended June 30, 2026.
First Half Year 2026 Financial Results
Total revenues decreased by 49.6% to RMB280.9 million (US$41.4 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB557.6 million in the same period of 2025.
Revenues from recommendation services decreased by 44.7% to RMB244.8 million (US$36.1 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB442.4 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in revenues from recommendation services for loans amid lower application volumes, and the decrease in revenues from recommendation services for credit cards following the board-approved wind-down of the business in April 2025.
Revenues from digital intelligence as a service decreased by 70.2% to RMB15.4 million (US$2.3 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB51.6 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a contracted customer base.
Revenues from marketing and other services decreased by 67.5% to RMB20.7 million (US$3.0 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB63.7 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the board-approved wind-down of certain non-core business activities, which was initiated in April 2025.
Cost of promotion and acquisition decreased by 57.8% to RMB142.9 million (US$21.1 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB338.5 million in the same period of 2025. This decrease was largely driven by the decreased revenues from our loan recommendation services.
Cost of operation decreased by 58.9% to RMB16.3 million (US$2.4 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB39.7 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in data acquisition costs, which was in line with the decrease in revenue.
Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 24.1% to RMB48.7 million (US$7.2 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB64.2 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to lower payroll expenses, and reduced expenditures related to customer services.
Research and development expenses decreased by 6.6% to RMB33.7 million (US$5.0 million) in the first half of 2026, from RMB36.4 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to lower payroll expenses.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 40.3% to RMB31.0 million (US$4.6 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB51.9 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in payroll expenses, professional fees and allowance for credit losses.
Income from operations decreased by 69.1% to RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million) in the first half of 2026 from RMB26.9 million in the same period of 2025. Operating income margin was 3.0% in the first half of 2026, compared with 4.8% in the same period of 2025. The decrease was due to lower application volumes, and the decrease in revenues from recommendation services for credit cards following the board-approved wind-down of the business in April 2025.
Fair value changes of crypto assets was an unrealized loss of RMB8.2 million (US$1.2 million) in the first half of 2026, reflecting a decrease in fair value changes of crypto assets since January 1, 2026.
Others, net was a net income of RMB0.9 million (US$0.13 million) in the first half of 2026, compared with a net income of RMB0.7 million in the same period of 2025.
Net income was RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million) in the first half of 2026, compared with RMB19.1 million in the same period of 2025. Net income margin was 0.9% in the first half of 2026, compared with 3.4% in the same period of 2025.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income[1] was RMB10.9 million (US$1.6 million) in the first half of 2026, compared with RMB29.3 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin1 was 3.9% in the first half of 2026, compared with 5.3% in the same period of 2025.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[2] was an income of RMB9.7 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB25.8 million in the same period of 2025.
As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB316.2 million (US$46.6 million) and working capital of approximately RMB189.7 million (US$28.0 million). Compared to those as of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and time deposits increased by RMB9.8 million.
[1] See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this document for more details about non-GAAP adjusted net income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin equals non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by total revenues.
[2] Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses, fair value changes of crypto assets and gain from disposal and fair value change of equity investments. EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expenses, income tax benefits/(expenses) and depreciation and amortization. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more details.
Declaration of Special Cash Dividend
On August 31, 2026, the board of directors of the Company approved a special cash dividend of US$0.02495 per ordinary share, or US$0.499 per American depositary share ("ADS"), to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on September 21, 2026, Beijing time and New York time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The aggregate amount of the cash dividend to be paid will be up to US$10 million. Dividend to be paid to the Company's ADS holders through the depositary bank will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. The payment date is expected to be on or around October 19, 2026 for holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs.
About Jianpu Technology Inc.
Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a leading open financial technology platform, under the Rong360 brand, connecting users with an extensive spectrum of financial products and other products and services. By leveraging cutting-edge digital technology, the Company offers intelligent and comprehensive search and recommendation results in a seamless, efficient, and secure manner to meet the needs of its diverse audience. The Company also enables financial and non-financial partners to enhance their efficiency and competitiveness by offering digital intelligence as a service, including data- and analytical-based risk management, intelligent marketing, and other integrated solutions and services. As the Company expands into FinTech+ ecosystem and broadens its global footprint, it will continue to innovate and solidify its influence in the space of financial technology and digital transformation. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss), each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company include in income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss). The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to net income/(loss) or any other measure of performance or as indicators of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses, fair value changes of crypto assets and gain from disposal and fair value change of equity investments. EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest income and expenses, income tax benefits/(expenses) and depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted net income/(loss) represents net income/(loss) before share-based compensation expenses, fair value changes of crypto assets and gain from disposal and fair value change of equity investments.
For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this document.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborates with; trends, competition and regulatory policies relating to the industries the Company operates in; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided herein and in the attachments is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Jianpu Technology Inc.
(IR) Xiaolin Zhang, E-mail: [email protected]
(PR) Sen Liu, E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 6242 7068
Jianpu Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of December 31,
As of June 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
214,274
316,241
46,608
Restricted cash and time deposits
92,130
-
-
Accounts receivable, net
93,504
41,879
6,172
Amount due from related parties
3,514
7,205
1,062
Prepayments and other current assets
53,973
43,515
6,413
Total current assets
457,395
408,840
60,255
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
701
736
108
Intangible assets, net
1,295
1,072
158
Crypto assets
28,539
19,489
2,872
Long-term investments
85,599
81,094
11,952
Other non-current assets
451
300
44
Total non-current assets
116,585
102,691
15,134
Total assets
573,980
511,531
75,389
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
96,211
68,926
10,158
Advances from customers
52,786
46,269
6,819
Tax payable
10,501
9,430
1,390
Amount due to related parties
176
385
57
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
120,143
94,120
13,872
Total current liabilities
279,817
219,130
32,296
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
80
54
8
Other non-current liabilities
217
241
36
Total non-current liabilities
297
295
44
Total liabilities
280,114
219,425
32,340
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
280
265
39
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,691)
(280)
(41)
Additional paid-in capital
1,531,425
1,527,359
225,105
Accumulated losses
(1,284,456)
(1,282,117)
(188,964)
Statutory reserves
2,027
2,027
299
Accumulated other comprehensive income
48,889
44,386
6,542
Total Jianpu's shareholders' equity
293,474
291,640
42,980
Noncontrolling interests
392
466
69
Total shareholders' equity
293,866
292,106
43,049
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
573,980
511,531
75,389
Jianpu Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
(In thousands
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Recommendation services [a]
442,368
244,799
36,079
Digital intelligence as a service [b]
51,561
15,404
2,270
Marketing and other services
63,713
20,671
3,047
Total revenues
557,642
280,874
41,396
Costs and expenses:
Cost of promotion and acquisition [c]
(338,452)
(142,883)
(21,058)
Cost of operation [d]
(39,731)
(16,287)
(2,400)
Total cost of services
(378,183)
(159,170)
(23,458)
Sales and marketing expenses
(64,182)
(48,700)
(7,177)
Research and development expenses [e]
(36,401)
(33,747)
(4,974)
General and administrative expenses
(51,932)
(30,993)
(4,568)
Income from operations
26,944
8,264
1,219
Net interest income
4,207
1,567
231
Fair value changes of crypto assets
(12,943)
(8,230)
(1,213)
Others, net2
688
866
128
Income before income tax
18,896
2,467
365
Income tax benefits/(expense)
195
(101)
(15)
Net income
19,091
2,366
350
Less: net (loss)/income attributable to
(183)
29
4
Net income attributable to Jianpu's
19,274
2,337
346
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(2)
(4,456)
(651)
Total other comprehensive loss
(2)
(4,456)
(651)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
19,089
(2,090)
(301)
Less: total comprehensive income
32
75
11
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
19,057
(2,165)
(312)
Net income per share attributable to
Basic
0.05
0.01
0.00
Diluted
0.05
0.01
0.00
Net income per ADS attributable to
Basic
1.02
0.12
0.02
Diluted
0.97
0.11
0.02
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
376,647,049
400,531,119
400,531,119
Diluted
399,060,318
409,483,880
409,483,880
[a] Including revenues from related party of RMB10,435 and RMB961 for the six months ended
[b] Including revenues from related party of RMB273 and RMB19 for the six months ended
[c] Including cost of promotion and acquisition from related party of RMB7,692 and RMB1,849
[d] Including cost of operation from related party of RMB561 and RMB558 for the six months
[e] Including expenses from related party of RMB594 and nil for the six months ended June
Jianpu Technology Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
19,091
2,366
350
Add: Share-based compensation
762
323
48
Fair value changes of crypto assets
12,943
8,230
1,213
Gain from disposal and fair value
(3,493)
-
-
Non-GAAP adjusted net income[1]
29,303
10,919
1,611
Add: Depreciation and amortization
871
267
39
Net interest income
(4,207)
(1,567)
(231)
Income tax expenses/(benefits)
(195)
101
15
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[2]
25,772
9,720
1,434
[1] Non-GAAP adjusted net income represents net income before share-based compensation expenses,
[2] Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses, fair
SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.