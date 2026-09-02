CME Group Reports Second-Highest August ADV of 29.7 Million Contracts

U.S. Treasury ADV up 15% from last August

Metals ADV grew 48%

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest August average daily volume (ADV) on record at 29.7 million contracts, an increase of 6% from August 2025. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

August 2026 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 16.7 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.8 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.3 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 2.2 million contracts

Metals ADV of 1 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 730,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV of 175,000 contracts ($12 billion notional)

Additional August 2026 product highlights compared to August 2025:

Interest Rate ADV increased 3% U.S Treasury futures and options ADV increased 15% to 11.8 million contracts Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV of 791,000 contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 20% to 3.1 million contracts 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 25% to 1.9 million contracts 30-Year U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV increased 37% to 852,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 7% Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 78% to 2.4 million contracts

Energy ADV increased 3% Micro WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 189% to 152,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 12% Record Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV of 216,000 contracts Record KC HRW Wheat futures ADV of 109,000 contracts Corn futures ADV increased 36% to 602,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 48% Micro Gold futures ADV increased 81% to 345,000 contracts Micro Silver futures ADV increased 286% to 63,000 contracts

International ADV increased 10% to 8.6 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 9% to 6.3 million contracts and APAC ADV up 12% to 1.9 million contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3.5 million contracts represented 51% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro Energy futures accounted for 7% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Metals futures accounted for 52% of overall Metals ADV

BrokerTec overall average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 16% to $1.059 trillion U.S. Repo ADNV increased 3% to $390 billion European Repo ADNV increased 27% to €356 billion U.S Treasury ADNV increased 2% to $84 billion

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending July 2026 were $147 billion for cash collateral and $166 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies , energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group