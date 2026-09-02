

The 11th CENTRESTAGE officially opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, gathering a record-breaking some 270 international brands.



This year, CENTRESTAGE debuts the Hype2 zone, bringing together fashion brands led by local celebrities and KOLs to showcase the diverse charm of Hong Kong's streetwear culture.



This year's exhibition features seven themed zones, with the Urban Zone highlighting casual city fashion. Brands include 8FIVE2, founded by Julius Brian Siswojo, a member of Hong Kong's hip hop group "24Herbs." He was present on the opening day, engaging closely with the public and adding star power to the zone.



The first runway show of the event, FASHIONALLY Collection #26, showcased the latest works from local brands MARCCH, MURFI LAU, and OUS.

HONG KONG, Sept 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, CENTRESTAGE, Asia's annual premier fashion event and a flagship programme of the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest, officially opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Running for four consecutive days until 5 September, the exhibition is open free of charge to both industry buyers and the public, and invites all to immerse themselves in the unique allure of Asia's fashion capital. Stepping into its 11th edition, this year's CENTRESTAGE has attracted a record-breaking convergence of some 270 international brands from 24 countries and regions. This vibrant tapestry of style encompasses renowned labels, emerging designers, and industry elites, showcasing the pinnacle of fashion trends and creative ingenuity. Furthermore, the four-day extravaganza features a rich programme of over 40 captivating events, including an unprecedented lineup of more than 30 runway shows, further cementing the fair's international influence and sartorial magnetism.Smilely Lam, Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: 'CENTRESTAGE gathers a constellation of global fashion brands and design luminaries. Through this platform, we aim to leverage Hong Kong's unique advantages as an international business hub and a superconnector. We enable Hong Kong brands to connect with overseas buyers, while simultaneously attracting international labels to use Hong Kong as a springboard into Asia, fostering two-way collaboration and creating more business opportunities. At the same time, it allows the public to experience the latest fashion and creative trends up close, further consolidating Hong Kong's position as Asia's fashion and creative hub.'Hype' pavilion debuts with limited new releasesStreetwear has experienced meteoric growth in recent years, propelled by Gen Z consumers who place a premium on "self-expression" and "emotional resonance". Responding to this cultural shift, CENTRESTAGE debuts Hype' pavilion, a dedicated zone spotlighting fashion labels spearheaded by local celebrities and KOL. The star-studded exhibitor lineup includes Rosita Kwok's Claro, Vincent Wong's OGIS, Kelvin Kwan's PICK AND MATCH, ROSEMA.ESE X Jaime Cheung (a collaboration between Jaime Cheung and Ariel Leung), and Pakho Chau's XPX. During the fair, some 30 limited-edition and debut products were launched. Additionally, the "Hype' Runway Show" will take centre stage on 4 September, bringing together over 10 streetwear brands with special celebrity guest appearances.KIT WAN STUDIOS headlines grand opening fashion showTonight (2 September), the grand opening fashion show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will put the spotlight on KIT WAN STUDIOS, a multidisciplinary design and visual arts studio led by Kit Wan, a Hong Kong-born creative director and visual artist. The studio's collaborative roster of local artist is formidable, encompassing Miriam Yeung, Hins Cheung, MC Cheung, and Panther Chan. Designing 'stage armour' for artists in Los Angeles at the Grammy Awards and Eurovision in the United Kingdom allow Hong Kong design to shine on a global stages. Over 30 brand-new looks will make their debut on the CENTRESTAGE ELITES runway, with select pieces displayed at the fairground. To share the three acts of this collection 'MUTANT // MYTHOLOGY' to a wider audience, the show will be livestreamed across multiple platforms. Furthermore, on 4 September, he will engage in a sharing session with Dan Hastings, Editor of The Business of Fashion, to explore his inspirations and insights on operating a fashion brand both from an art studio.Korea joins as "Featured Partner" with largest-ever pavilionCENTRESTAGE's global footprint continues to expand, welcoming exhibitors from 24 countries and regions, with Austria, Colombia, the Faroe Islands, Malaysia, Slovakia and the UAE making their inaugural appearances. Notably, Korea is serving as CENTRESTAGE's Featured Partner for the first time. Jointly organised by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), HISEOUL SHOWROOM, and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hong Kong, the pavilion brings 12 renowned Seoul designer brands, including DOUCAN, ELNORE, and RE RH'EE, alongside the Gyeonggi Fashion Creative Studio, which presents 10 prominent local brands such as ARTS DE BASE, PHENOMENONSEEPER, and VEGANTIGER, showcasing the trendiest Korean styles. The pavilion will host a thematic fashion show, "SEOUListic: The Future is Sustainable," on 4 September, featuring former IZ*ONE member Lee Chae-yeon as a guest performer, blending fashion with entertainment.In addition to Korea, the exhibition features 11 overseas pavilions. The Austrian pavilion, participating for the first time and coordinated by Austrian Trade Commission, brings 7 brands with unique European flair, including Woody, My Magpie and more. The Austrian delegation staged a mini parade today, receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience while showcasing the distinctive European flair and sustainability ethos of Austrian design.The Canadian pavilion, led by the Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong and Macao, gathers several high-end, female-founded and female-led brands, including Iris Setlakwe, known for elegant tailoring, and Devlyn Van Loon, focusing on minimalist and sustainable design, showcasing modern North American women's fashion. The Thai pavilion, organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), returns with 14 brands, including KANZ BY THAITOR. Other pavilions include Quanzhou from the Chinese Mainland, Macao, Australia, and Slovakia.New Perfume Zone with fragrance experience with over 20 brands launching in Hong Kong for the first timeThis year's exhibition features seven thematic zones covering various fashion sectors and design styles. The newly added 'Perfume' zone gathers renowned fragrance brands from around the world. Over 20 brands from Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are making their Hong Kong retail debut, alongside established names like local brand OCO, inviting buyers and fashion enthusiasts on an olfactory journey. The fair also featured a Scent Station, where visitors can sample and test their favourite fragrances.Building on last year's success, the "Accessories" zone has been expanded, featuring brands such as local label Bethel. The "Craftsmanship" zone celebrates artisanal excellence with Malaysia's Maswira Majid and local brand Wanzzz. The "Contemporary" zone showcases avant-garde aesthetics, featuring Colombia's STUDIO INGRID BURGOS and Chinese Mainland's premium label Langdeng. The "Urban" zone captures the essence of casual city life, including local label 8FIVE2 by local Hip Hop group '24herbs' member Julius Brian Siswojo. The zone also features another local label Petrolhead by artist Louis Cheung and Yorki Fan. Julius Brian Siswojo and Louis Cheung made appearances at the fair on opening day, drawing enthusiastic crowds and creating a lively atmosphere. The 'Athleisure' zone merges sportswear with workwear, highlighted by local brand Plan216. Finally, the "Circular Fashion" zone champions sustainability, featuring local brand JESSE LEE, who will present three-dimensional garments crafted from upcycled fabrics and 3D printing technology. Select exhibitors will also offer retail sales, allowing the public to purchase their favourite designer pieces on the spot.Record-breaking runway showsOver 40 exciting events will take place during the exhibition, including a historic high of over 30 fashion shows covering various styles. A key highlight, the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show organised by the HKTDC, will be held tomorrow (3 September). Inspired by "Hong Kong Dopamine", it will present the creative collections of four local brands: 112 mountainyam, ANGUS TSUI, ARTY:ACTIVE, and Z I D I, showcasing the city's fashion vitality.FASHIONALLY, dedicated to promoting young Hong Kong designers, will also host several presentations. FASHIONALLY Collection #26 will showcase the latest works of MARCCH, MURFI LAU, and OUS; while phenotypsetter, Oplus2, and Szmannie will launch their new collections via FASHIONALLY Presentation.Other fashion shows boast equally impressive lineups, gathering numerous renowned and emerging local and overseas brands. Local representatives include KEVYIU, VICTOR CHAN STUDIO x atelierYVF, Cixi Jewelry, Classics Anew, Doris Kath, and Cecilia Yau Couture. The overseas lineup features works by Slovakian designers Braz Noemi and Misena Juhasz, presenting diverse creative styles to the industry and audience.CENTRESTAGE is not only a brand showcase but also a crucial platform for industry exchange and discussing future developments. The "Meet the Designer" session has invited renowned Korean designer Rok Hwang to share his valuable experience in founding his brand ROKH and stepping onto the international stage. Additionally, organisations such as AiDLab and the Australian Fashion Council will host seminars exploring hot topics like sustainable fashion and fashion technology, further promoting industry cooperation and solidifying Hong Kong's status as an Asian fashion hub.The exhibition also features various thematic shows and industry competitions to promote the preservation and innovation of fashion culture. These include the GBA Fashion Fushion organised by the Fashion Farm Foundation, the "Young Knitwear Designers' RUNWAY 2026" by the Knitwear Innovation and Design Society (KIDS), and the SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN brand show. Meanwhile, the Grand Final of the Redress Design Award 2026, the world's largest sustainable fashion design competition, and the "Create Outside the Box" Fashion Design Competition 2026 will take place consecutively.The grand finale, the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) 2026, will be held on 5 September. A professional judging panel will select the winners of four major awards-Champion, Excellence Award, Best Art Direction, and My Favourite Collection-from 10 shortlisted designers, unearthing the next generation of fashion luminaries. The public is invited to vote online for the "My Favourite Collection" award, with a chance to win one of five HK$2,000 Lee Gardens e-gift certificates sponsored by Hysan Development. (Voting link: https://www.fashionally.com/en/s/ydc2026-vote)Multiple Interactive Zones with Immersive Trend ExperienceThe exhibition features a variety of interactive zones, offering visitors an immersive fashion journey. Highlights include the Fashion Sound Lab, where participants can record the voice on-site at the Lab installation and download their selfgenerated songs via QR code for replay. They can also create a souvenir in the form of a vinylinspired record design. The SNAPIO Stand captures chic fashion moments, allowing guests to preserve their exclusive style memories. In addition, the French Cultural Salon at FIGARO Cafe provides a space for fashion enthusiasts to engage in in-depth exchanges, experience the fusion of culture and trends, and appreciate live gigs.The HKTDC continues to invite buyers from around the world to source at CENTRESTAGE, including major retailers such as Chinese Mainland's B1OCK, Dongliang, Italy's 10 Corso Como, Korea's Muninsa, United Kingdom's Dover Street Market London and Selfridges.CENTRESTAGE is held concurrently with the HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE (1-5 September). Attendees can enjoy a one-stop shopping experience for global fashion apparel and luxury timepieces, and participate in the CENTRESTAGE X Watch & Clock Lucky Draw.Photo download: https://bit.ly/3T87B48The 11th CENTRESTAGE officially opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, gathering a record-breaking some 270 international brands.This year, CENTRESTAGE debuts the Hype' zone, bringing together fashion brands led by local celebrities and KOLs to showcase the diverse charm of Hong Kong's streetwear culture.This year's exhibition features seven themed zones, with the Urban Zone highlighting casual city fashion. Brands include 8FIVE2, founded by Julius Brian Siswojo, a member of Hong Kong's hip hop group '24Herbs.' He was present on the opening day, engaging closely with the public and adding star power to the zone.The first runway show of the event, FASHIONALLY Collection #26, showcased the latest works from local brands MARCCH, MURFI LAU, and OUS.Ronja SCHERZINGER, CEO of FashionTouri International Enterprise, attended a sharing session to introduce how sustainable fashion can accelerate brand value.Korea became the exhibition's "Featured Partner" for the first time, creating its largest-ever pavilion with 22 participating brands.Organised by the Austrian Trade Commission, the Austrian pavilion presented a mini parade featuring seven fashion brands, showcasing the distinctive European flair and sustainability ethos of Austrian design.Some brands at the fair also offered retail sales, allowing visitors to purchase fashion apparel and accessories from around the world. Pictured is Cixi Jewelry from the Accessories zone.The fair also featured a number of interactive settings, including the FIGARO Cafe, a contemporary French-inspired cultural salon where fashion enthusiasts could connect, exchange ideas and experience the convergence of culture and fashion through an immersive journey.CENTRESTAGE: https://www.hktdc.com/event/centrestage/enCENTRESTAGE buyer online registration: https://bit.ly/4xydTctCENTRESTAGE Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/centrestage_hktdc/?hl=tcFashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com/Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): https://www.fashionally.com/en/Media enquiriesPURPLE:Fiona Wong Tel: (852) 9221 1056 Email: fiona.wong@purplepr.comYannis Sin Tel: (852) 6226 3398 Email: yannis.sin@purplepr.comHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgHKTDC Newsroom: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.About Hong Kong Fashion FestAnnounced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive in the 2023 Policy Address, "Hong Kong Fashion Fest" will be organised to develop Hong Kong into a fashion design hub in Asia. Through consolidating various fashion design events and introducing innovative elements and affiliate activities annually, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest promotes Hong Kong's fashion and textile design brands and boosts Hong Kong's position as a prime destination for hosting mega cultural and creative events. Under the theme "Rhythm of the Heart", the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will be held from 1 to 14 September 2026 at various landmarks in Hong Kong. The event will bring together eight flagship programmes organised by six industry organisations and, for the first time, will be combined with CENTRESTAGE - the annual fashion extravaganza organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council - to generate stronger synergies. The event will attract fashion design industry players from all over the world to come to Hong Kong; foster collaboration, innovation and business opportunities; establish platform for local and international fashion designers and brands and connect with different sectors in the fashion design industry of Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas, thereby consolidating Hong Kong's position as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.