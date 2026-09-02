Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announces that senior management will participate at the Longevity Investors Conference, taking place from September 14 to 17, 2026, in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Niagen Bioscience CEO, Rob Fried, will participate in the Longevity Goes Mainstream: The Investment Case for Consumer Health Panel on Wednesday, September 16, from 14:50 15:30 p.m. CEST. Additionally, Mr. Fried and Niagen Bioscience Chief Financial Officer Head of Business Development, Ozan Pamir, will attend one-on-one meetings with investors in person throughout the conference. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample Tru Niagen on-site and experience Niagen Plus.

This year's event will feature institutional investors, family offices, funds, and private investors with the world's leading longevity scientists and key opinion leaders hosting panel discussions to create a forum aimed at amplifying breakthrough research and scientific advancement shaping the future of the longevity space.

If you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Niagen Bioscience management team during the conference, please contact your respective conference representative or email Niagen@KCSA.com.

For additional information on Niagen Bioscience, visit www.niagenbioscience.com.

About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) is the global authority in healthy aging and NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There's a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically tested product portfolio is Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, and high-quality NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company's consumer supplement, Tru Niagen, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen Plus, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription. NAD Pharmaceuticals Corp., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary focused on developing therapies for accelerated aging and rare genetic diseases, is conducting research on NB4168, a differentiated small molecule.

Niagen Bioscience's robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

Based on revenue per largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (Jan. 2025 Dec. 2025)

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Contacts:

Niagen Bioscience Media Contact:

Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations Partnerships

310.405.5227

kendall.knysch@niagenbio.com

Niagen Bioscience Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Niagen@kcsa.com