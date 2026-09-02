Debuting with agentic QA and LiveOps, Game Lifter lets studios ship at full capacity within their own firewall, with humans always in the loop.

iXie, the gaming division of Indium, today launched Game Lifter, an agentic AI platform built to give studios superpowers with enhanced production capacity. It launches with its QA and LiveOps layers; Game Development and Art agents follow within six months.

The Production Grind

The way games get made has changed. Studios no longer ship a title and move on they run living products, pushing new builds every week and live events all year round. Yet every build must be validated, and every event designed, monitored, and diagnosed by hand. Meanwhile, the people to do it are fewer than ever: GDC's 2026 survey found 28% of developers lost their jobs in the past two years. The workload keeps compounding while teams keep shrinking the gap Game Lifter was built to close.

"Studios aren't asking 'how do we test faster?' They're asking 'how does a team of 40 operate at the cadence of a team of 90?'" said Ram Sukumar, CEO, Indium. "Game Lifter is our answer. What our clients get is very concrete: the same team validating more builds per sprint, live events that ship on schedule without burning out the pod, and senior people spending their time on high-quality tasks, not grunt work."

"This is the most fun we've had shipping anything in 14 years," said Karthik Bala, Chief Business Officer, iXie Gaming. "Our internal services benchmarks show up to 70% faster QA and 45% LiveOps automation and Game Lifter is how we bring that muscle to every client we serve. We're taking it first to our clients across the USA, Korea, Japan, and Europe deployed inside their environment, with our engineers embedded from day one. We've lived the 11pm cert scrambles alongside these teams. Building the platform that ends those nights? That's a big win."

Ready Player One: What Ships Today

QA Layer: Agents cover the full cycle: test case authoring from design documents and code diffs, evidence-backed defect reporting, defect taxonomy and hotspot analysis, cross-device visual regression, network traffic inspection, self-healing automation that survives content updates, and coverage and confidence scoring per gameplay system.

Agents cover the full cycle: test case authoring from design documents and code diffs, evidence-backed defect reporting, defect taxonomy and hotspot analysis, cross-device visual regression, network traffic inspection, self-healing automation that survives content updates, and coverage and confidence scoring per gameplay system. LiveOps Layer: LiveOps agents map telemetry lineage, detect event fatigue and cluster support tickets by root cause, agents tailoring events and offers based on player's behavior.

LiveOps agents map telemetry lineage, detect event fatigue and cluster support tickets by root cause, agents tailoring events and offers based on player's behavior. Next on the Roadmap: Game Development and Art agents codebase reading, agent-guided builds, asset dependency mappers and agents predict user behavior and churn in real time arriving within four to six months.

Secure by design

Game Lifter runs inside the studio's own cloud or VPC, including air-gapped environments, and source code does not leave the perimeter. Access is read-only at connection. No agent commits to a repository, and nothing publishes to a live environment without human approval. Classification accuracy is validated against human-labelled datasets, generated automation is compilation-checked, and every output carries a confidence score traceable to the file.

About iXie Gaming

iXie Gaming is the AI-ready Gaming Division of Indium and a global provider of gaming services with over 700 associates. With 550+ titles shipped across genres and platforms, iXie's services span QA, art, development, and LiveOps for studios worldwide.

About Indium

Indium is an AI services company backed by PE firm EQT. With 27 years of digital engineering excellence for Fortune 500 firms, Indium specializes in Agentic AI, Data Analytics, Application Engineering, and Quality Engineering.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902960488/en/

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Media Contact:

Abhimanyu Sundar VP, Marketing

abhimanyu.sundar@indium.tech