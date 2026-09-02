Stroudwater Associates and Equum Medical Launch Rural Access and Capacity Collaboration to Help Hospitals Keep Appropriate Care Local

Coordinated model gives Critical Access and community hospitals a clear route from identifying specialist and transfer gaps to implementing and measuring sustainable virtual clinical services.

PORTLAND, ME AND NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Stroudwater Associates, the nation's leading source for operational, financial, and clinical & quality strategy for rural and community healthcare, and Equum Medical, a physician-led acute care telehealth services company, today announced a strategic collaboration to provide Critical Access and rural hospitals a coordinated path to address specialist access gaps, patient outmigration, transfer patterns, workforce constraints and underperforming virtual care programs. Both organizations will work with hospital leaders from initial assessment through clinical implementation and performance review, helping each hospital determine which care can safely and appropriately remain local and what operating model is needed to support it. Timing of this partnership also anticipates further national integration of technology enabled innovation in rural health supported through the 2026 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Rural Health Transformation Program. Reflecting on the timing and significance of this announcement, Brock Slabach, MPH, FACHE Chief Operations Officer National Rural Health Association shared the following perspective: "The Rural Health Transformation Program gives states and rural providers a real opportunity to rethink how scarce clinical resources are organized and shared. Rural communities will benefit most when investments start with local needs and data, strengthen regional partnerships, and give hospitals practical access to clinical expertise they cannot always support on their own. The measure of success will be whether these models sustain local services, support the rural workforce, and allow more patients to receive appropriate care closer to home."

For rural hospital executives, the experience begins with the hospital's own data and priorities, not a predetermined technology or service bundle. Stroudwater and Equum will jointly review specialist coverage, transfers and patient dispositions, local staffing, service-line goals, current virtual care use, and financial and operational constraints. Stroudwater will lead the strategic, financial and performance assessment; Equum will contribute clinical-model, workflow, staffing and technology-fit expertise. The teams will then present a prioritized roadmap so leadership can decide whether to optimize an existing program, add fractional clinical coverage for a defined need, or build a broader access and capacity model.

"After more than four decades working alongside rural leaders, we know that a recommendation only matters if a hospital can put it into practice," said Eric Shell, MBA, Board Chair of Stroudwater Associates. "Virtual care creates lasting value when it is connected to the hospital's service-line strategy, economics, workflows and accountability. Equum brings the live clinical delivery capabilities that can carry that work from a boardroom plan into day-to-day care while supporting the local teams and trusted relationships that make rural hospitals essential."

The opportunity is both clinical and operational

Federal data list more than 1,700 Critical Access and Rural Community Hospitals across the United States and the need for sustainable rural care models is urgent. Since 2005, over 250 rural hospitals have closed and recent data presented through Becker's Healthcare Hospital Review estimates over 700 rural hospitals-approximately one-third of rural hospitals nationwide-are at risk of closing, with more than 260 at immediate risk (Stroudwater Associates Closed Hospital Report). Many rural hospitals already have telehealth technology, yet programs can remain underused when they lack clear ownership, standardized workflows, ongoing training, meaningful performance measures or the right clinical partner for each service line. Stroudwater's rural telehealth guidance emphasizes that technology alone does not guarantee impact; it must be integrated into clinical workflows, monitored through data and aligned with broader clinical and financial priorities. The collaboration addresses that missing middle by connecting strategy and economics with technology-agnostic clinical staffing, credentialing, implementation, training and ongoing performance management. A multi-network study of 4,324 tele-emergency cases across 65 rural hospitals found that telehealth intervention averted 20% of anticipated transfers; 43% of those patients were then routinely discharged from the local hospital, with average avoidable transport savings of $2,673 per averted transfer. The collaboration is not intended to prevent transfers when a higher level of care is needed, it is designed to help hospitals identify clinically appropriate opportunities to retain care, reduce delays in specialty decision-making and strengthen local teams.

"Rural hospitals need more than a list of specialists or another technology installation," said Corey Scurlock, MD, MBA, Founder and CEO of Equum Medical. "They need live, trusted clinical teams integrated into local workflows, and they need a practical way to decide where those teams will have the greatest effect. Together with Stroudwater, we can help leaders move from understanding the gap to designing the model, implementing it and measuring whether access, patient disposition, staff confidence and local sustainability improve."

A connected four-stage pathway from strategy to bedside

The shared model connects four stages into a single client experience. Hospitals can begin at the point that best matches their readiness, but each stage is designed to inform the next.

Diagnose. The teams review access gaps, transfer patterns, patient dispositions, service-line priorities, workforce constraints and current virtual care performance. The result is a shared fact base and a short list of opportunities where specialist access or fractional coverage could make the greatest difference.

Design. Findings move into a hospital-specific clinical and operating model. Stroudwater and Equum work with leadership to define the business case, governance, workflows, technology fit, training plan, implementation sequence and success measures. The hospital receives a decision-ready roadmap rather than a general recommendation.

Deliver. When hospital leadership chooses to proceed, Equum leads credentialing, clinical onboarding, workflow integration, training and deployment of live virtual physicians, nurses or ancillary teams suited to the hospital's need, clinical scope and applicable state requirements. Stroudwater supports executive alignment, operating discipline and connection to the broader performance plan.

Demonstrate. After launch, the hospital and both organizations establish an ongoing review cycle. Agreed measures may include utilization, response times, patient disposition, retained care, workforce confidence, quality and financial impact. The findings are used to improve the program and guide responsible expansion.

Rural hospital leaders can begin the conversation at NRHA

Leaders from Stroudwater and Equum will be in Kansas City for the National Rural Health Association's Rural Health Clinic and Critical Access Hospital Conferences, September 15-18, 2026; the Critical Access Hospital Conference runs September 16-18. Beginning at the conference, Critical Access and community hospital executives may schedule a 30-minute Rural Access & Capacity Working Session with representatives from both organizations. The discussion will focus on one priority - such as specialist access, transfer leakage, higher-acuity local care, an underperforming telehealth program or fractional clinical coverage - and identify the most useful entry point within Diagnose, Design, Deliver or Demonstrate.

Request a meeting during NRHA or arrange a post-conference discussion: info@stroudwater.com or info@equummedical.com.

About Stroudwater Associates

Founded in 1985, Stroudwater Associates is a leading national healthcare consulting firm dedicated to rural healthcare across the United States. With corporate offices in Portland, Maine, and Nashville, Tennessee, and experience working in all 50 states, we concentrate on strategic, operational, clinical, quality, and financial areas where our expertise provides the greatest value for rural hospitals, community hospitals, healthcare systems, and large physician groups. Our consulting teams bring extensive knowledge and broad experience in strategic, financial, clinical, and operational areas. Learn more at www.stroudwater.com.

About Equum Medical

Since 2011 Equum Medical has helped hospitals and health systems expand access to clinical expertise, strengthen care capacity and improve patient flow through physician-led virtual care services. Equum has grown to support more than 250 hospitals nationwide, with extensive experience addressing the workforce, specialty access and operational challenges facing rural and community healthcare organizations. Equum provides a comprehensive suite of acute care services, including tele-critical care, hospitalist and multi-specialty physician coverage, telepsychiatry, teleneurology, virtual nursing, remote patient observation, telemetry and patient flow support. Its proprietary ProviderPOD model organizes physicians and clinical teams into flexible service structures that allow hospitals to fractionalize coverage by specialty, schedule, location and demand, providing access to scarce clinical expertise without requiring a traditional full-time staffing model. Through technology-agnostic programs designed to integrate with existing hospital teams, workflows and infrastructure, Equum helps healthcare leaders protect access, manage capacity, retain patients locally and sustain essential services close to home. Learn more at www.equummedical.com.

Media Contacts:

Stroudwater Associates - Hillary Zipper, Communications Director | info@stroudwater.com | 207.221.8250

Equum Medical - Karsten Russell-Wood, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer | info@equummedical.com | 1.833.240.8966

SOURCE: Equum Medical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stroudwater-associates-and-equum-medical-launch-rural-access-and-1214364