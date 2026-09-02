Modular Medical, Inc.: Registration is Now Open for Tribe Public's CEO Presentation and Q&A Webinar Event Titled 'The Road To Revenue: Modular Medical's Strategy For Launching Pivot' Featuring Modular Medical CEO - Friday, September 4, 2026

Meet with Modular Medical CEO Jeb Besser.

Discover The Pivot tubeless patch pump, a simple, wearable insulin delivery platform designed to provide continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion with both basal and bolus insulin delivery over a three-day wear period.

Explore How the Pivot represents a differentiated solution for insulin-dependent adults still on multiple daily injections, representing a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity .

Register at PivotLaunch.TribePublic.com.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the full commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot tubeless patch pump, today announced that Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical, will present at Tribe Public's Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled "The Road To Revenue: Modular Medical's Strategy For Launching Pivot." The Event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. pacific / 11:30 a.m. eastern on Friday, September 4, 2026. To register to join the complimentary event, please visit the Tribe Public LLC at PivotLaunch.TribePublic.com.

Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for the CEO to Tribe Public at research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public's Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

About the Pivot Tubeless Patch Pump

The Pivot tubeless patch pump is a simple, wearable insulin delivery platform designed to provide continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion with both basal and bolus insulin delivery over a three-day wear period. The system is intended to offer a practical and accessible pathway from multiple daily injections to insulin pump therapy for a broader population of people living with diabetes. For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com.

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

About Tribe Public LLC

Tribe Public LLC, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a distinguished organization that facilitates corporate sponsored global webinars and in-person meetings events across 41 premier venues throughout the United States. Tribe Public's events are tailored to address topics of significant interest to its members, with a particular emphasis on providing direct access to management teams and leading experts from diverse sectors who seek to enhance awareness of their products, achievements, and strategic initiatives. The Tribe's membership is composed primarily of Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and media professionals, all of whom benefit from exclusive opportunities for business development, community building, and informed dialogue in a collegial setting. Members are actively encouraged to shape the event agenda by submitting speaker and company preferences through Tribe Public's complimentary "Wish List" process on its website, ensuring that the programming reflects the evolving interests of its sophisticated community. To learn more about Tribe Public's offerings and to participate in upcoming events, visit the website at http://www.tribepublic.com/.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

+1 (617) 399-1741

IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/registration-is-now-open-for-tribe-publics-ceo-presentation-and-qanda-1215687