Mary Kay Launches Global Brand Platform - Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared - Celebrating Connection, Community and a New Era of Beauty

Launching in 40 markets worldwide, the new brand platform reconnects generations of consumers through community, confidence, opportunity, and the power of shared beauty experiences.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Originally published on http://newsroom.marykay.com/

Mary Kay Inc., the iconic beauty and entrepreneurship brand founded by the bold visionary Mary Kay Ash, announces Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, its largest-ever global consumer-facing campaign and a long-term brand strategy designed to drive its next era of growth. Launching across 40 markets worldwide, the campaign reintroduces Mary Kay to a new generation of consumers by celebrating a timeless truth at the heart of the brand: Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared and bridging the love for Mary Kay across generations.

"Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is a reflection of who we are and what we have always stood for: women supporting women," said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc. "As we enter our next era of growth, we are celebrating and empowering every Mary Kay woman, from our Independent Beauty Consultants to customers, expanding our reach and impact and bringing our promise of confidence, opportunity, and human connection to life in bold, relevant, and compelling new ways."

Through Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared Mary Kay directly addresses the shift in beauty, tapping into a profound cultural longing for community and connection that the world, and generations of women, are feeling more than ever. The campaign champions connection, sisterhood, and community in an increasingly digital world, reinforcing Mary Kay's unique point of view and modern relevance as a beauty brand built not only on products, but on relationships.

Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared global campaign was developed in partnership with Grey, through an all women-team bringing together a modern creative vision and Mary Kay's enduring heritage to shape the next chapter of the brand. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

"In a world where beauty has often resonated as a solo act, we're reclaiming beauty as a shared experience, celebrating the power of sharing, supporting, and uplifting one another. Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared brings the enduring power of womanhood and shared connection into the way Mary Kay approaches beauty," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer of Mary Kay. "Through this master brand campaign, we are sharing the emotional connection and timeless purpose at the heart of our brand with consumers around the world, celebrating the transformative power of our iconic products and the difference our brand makes in women's lives and communities. This campaign is an invitation to rediscover what has always made Mary Kay different, and to experience the beauty of what's possible when we share it."

Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared global campaign was developed in partnership with Grey, through an all women-team bringing together a modern creative vision and Mary Kay's enduring heritage to shape the next chapter of the brand.

Through Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared Mary Kay directly addresses the shift in beauty, tapping into a profound cultural longing for community and connection that the world, and generations of women, are feeling more than ever. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

"Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared elevates Mary Kay as the contemporary, confident brand it is, not just in strategic vision, but in its visual execution," said Agnes Fischer, U.S. Chief Executive Officer of Grey. "Working alongside an A-list director from the next generation, Olivia De Camps, we've built a creative narrative that reveals a powerful truth about Mary Kay. The campaign meets today's women where they are, re-igniting the iconic Mary Kay brand and making it unmistakably relevant."

Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared was intentionally designed to support the success of Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants. With a message that amplifies community and transformation, this bold campaign will broaden awareness and foster a desire to purchase Mary Kay products and to connect with Independent Beauty Consultants through their personal digital storefront at Mary Kay.

With a message that amplifies community and transformation, this bold campaign will broaden awareness and foster a desire to purchase Mary Kay products and to connect with Independent Beauty Consultants through their personal digital storefront at www.marykay.com. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

GLOBAL ACTIVATIONS: Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared will be powered through a comprehensive media mix tailored to meet the next generation of beauty and community lovers where they are, further amplifying the campaign's reach and impact.

The campaign rollout includes an effective blend of online amplification through digital platforms, social media, influencer partnerships, and "real world" bold, out-of-home placements and events.

A wave of high visibility, unmissable, experiential consumer events designed to bring Gen Z together in real life will kick off in New York this month, engaging a global community across 40 markets from Brazil, Mexico and China to Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic and more.

A wave of high visibility, unmissable, experiential consumer events designed to bring Gen Z together in real life will kick off in New York in September, engaging a global community across 40 markets from Brazil, Mexico and China to Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic and more. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Topping The Global Charts:

Mary Kay ranked #8 out of 5,500 brands on Forbes's 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact moving up from stellar #9 achieved in 2025. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15.

Mary Kay ranked #2 on Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service list moving up from #93 in 2025. Mary Kay is the only Beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct-selling company in the Top 50.

Mary Kay is named to Happi's Top 50 U.S. Companies 2026 Report, cinching Mary Kay Ash's favorite number 13 ranking.

Discover Mary Kay's Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared Campaign:

Watch the Campaign Film here.

Experience the Campaign Creatives here.

Learn More About Campaign Film Director Olivia De Camps.

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ABOUT MARY KAY

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has empowered generations of women around the world to discover beauty together, build meaningful futures and find a community of women who celebrate one another. Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, the global beauty company has connected women across 40 markets through innovative skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products. Mary Kay transforms purpose into action by advancing causes that support women and families, investing in scientific innovation, and working toward a more sustainable future. At its core, Mary Kay is dedicated to enriching women's lives and creating opportunities for women to thrive together. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT GREY

Grey's mission is to create Famously Effective ideas that move people, businesses, and the world forward, harnessing the power of creativity to solve business challenges and drive growth for some of the world's most influential brands and companies, including Procter & Gamble, Volvo, Haleon, Circle K, and The Coca-Cola Company. That commitment to effectiveness has earned Grey a Grand Effie in every market where it operates. Grey was recognized as a 2025 Fast Company World Changing Ideas winner and earned 26 Lions at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, contributing to Ogilvy's Network of the Year honors. Newsweek also named Grey a Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplace in 2024 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women and Professional Services in 2025. Grey is part of WPP, the trusted growth partner for the world's leading brands. Powered by exceptional talent and our agentic marketing platform WPP Open, WPP unites cutting-edge media intelligence and data solutions, creativity, production, enterprise solutions and expert strategic counsel.

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Alan Schwarz (March 17, 2026). Forbes - Best Brands For Social Impact 2026. https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-brands-social-impact/ Alan Schwarz (October 14, 2025). Forbes - Best Customer Service 2026. https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-customer-service/ Happi's Top 50 Report. https://www.happi.com/top-companies-reports/top-50-us-companies/

Mary Kay announces Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, its largest-ever global consumer-facing campaign and a long-term brand strategy designed to drive its next era of growth. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Find more stories and multimedia from Mary Kay at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mary-kay-launches-global-brand-platform-beauty-is-more-beautiful-1215791