New HyperSolved contract reinforces Gradiant's role as the water layer for AI data centers

As AI data center capacity races to keep pace with compute demand, water has become one of the sharpest constraints on where, and how fast, new facilities can be built. Nowhere is that clearer than West Texas, where one of the nation's largest AI infrastructure developments is taking shape in a region with limited water resources.

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Gradiant is the Water Layer of the AI Economy designing, building, and operating complete water systems for chips, data centers, energy, and industry.

Gradiant, the water layer of the AI economy, today announced a new contract to deliver a full turnkey water and wastewater package for a hyperscale AI data center campus being developed by one of the world's largest technology companies, covering potable water supply and wastewater treatment as a single accountable partner. The project expands Gradiant's growing portfolio of water infrastructure deployments supporting the next generation of AI data centers.

The win adds to Gradiant's data center portfolio built around HyperSolved, its integrated cooling water platform for AI data centers, combining treatment technologies, CURE Chemicals, and SmartOps. The project supports one of the largest AI-driven, multi-billion-dollar investments underway in the United States and reflects growing demand for integrated water solutions capable of supporting hyperscale development in water-constrained regions.

"Water-scarce regions are where the next wave of hyperscale growth is happening, and most operators don't have a way to get there," said Prakash Govindan, CEO of Gradiant. "We're giving them one. This project shows hyperscalers can build in these markets without water becoming the reason they can't."

"This project puts Gradiant's data center track record to work in one of the tightest schedules and toughest water constraints we've seen, backed by the presence we've already built in Texas," said Nish Vora, Managing Director, Americas at Gradiant. "We're delivering the site's full water and wastewater system engineered for zero discharge to surface water, on a construction schedule that leaves no room for delay."

The project's zero-surface-discharge design offers a blueprint for the next generation of AI infrastructure. As hyperscalers expand into increasingly water-constrained regions, it demonstrates how growth in AI computing capacity and responsible water stewardship can advance together, creating a model for future developments worldwide.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is the Water Layer of the AI Economy. Founded at MIT and headquartered in Boston, Gradiant builds the water and wastewater infrastructure behind AI's build-out, from chips and data centers to the energy and industries that depend on them. As AI demand accelerates, water is becoming the resource that determines what can be built. Gradiant's technologies reduce what industry withdraws, reclaim what it would waste, and renew clean water to nature, with more than 3,000 treatment plants built across 92 countries. Learn more at gradiant.com.

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Contacts:

Corporate Contact

Felix Wang

Gradiant, Global Head of Marketing

fwang@gradiant.com