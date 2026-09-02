New York Stock Exchange: Ocius Technology to Add Sonar Systems to Bluebottle Fleet: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 2nd

Ocius announces integration of sonar systems to Bluebottle Fleet. ThayerMayhan and Thales Australia will provide the sonar technology. Ocius CEO Robert Dane will join NYSE Live to discuss how its technology is providing new capabilities to clients.

Medifast (NYSE: MED) launches the Medifast Metabolic Health Institute. The company says it's repositioning itself beyond weight loss to address larger metabolic health opportunities. CEO Nick Johnson will join Taking Stock to discuss the firm's biggest achievements as a publicly traded company.

The major averages look to bounce back as investors navigate the Middle East. The 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield hit its highest levels since 2023. As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at about $94 a barrel.



Opening Bell

Hornbeck Offshore celebrates its next chapter of growth.

Closing Bell

Medifast (NYSE: MED) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing.

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