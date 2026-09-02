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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
138 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: Ocius Technology to Add Sonar Systems to Bluebottle Fleet: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 2nd

  • Ocius announces integration of sonar systems to Bluebottle Fleet.
    • ThayerMayhan and Thales Australia will provide the sonar technology.
    • Ocius CEO Robert Dane will join NYSE Live to discuss how its technology is providing new capabilities to clients.
  • Medifast (NYSE: MED) launches the Medifast Metabolic Health Institute.
    • The company says it's repositioning itself beyond weight loss to address larger metabolic health opportunities.
    • CEO Nick Johnson will join Taking Stock to discuss the firm's biggest achievements as a publicly traded company.
  • The major averages look to bounce back as investors navigate the Middle East.
    • The 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield hit its highest levels since 2023.
    • As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at about $94 a barrel.

Opening Bell
Hornbeck Offshore celebrates its next chapter of growth.

Closing Bell
Medifast (NYSE: MED) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ocius-technology-to-add-sonar-systems-to-bluebottle-fleet-nyse-content-update-302867715.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.