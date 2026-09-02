HealthJoy Partners with Valenz Health to Connect Employees to Lower-Cost Procedures and Cancer Care

Bundled Valenz solutions for surgeries, imaging, specialty infusions, and catastrophic care now fully integrated into HealthJoy's Benefits Operating System to drive additional 50%+ savings

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / HealthJoy, a benefits operating system for employers, today solidified its partnership with Valenz Health to connect health plan members with high-value care while controlling costs for self-funded employers. Through this integration, HealthJoy can now surface bundled care solutions from Valenz, including its Surgical and Imaging, Centers of Excellence (COE), and Infusion Therapy programs, ahead of members making potentially costly decisions for complex care needs. HealthJoy's proactive steerage combined with Valenz curated networks and bundled solutions is projected to save more than 50% on imaging, major surgeries, complex care, and cancer treatments.

"We've worked alongside Valenz for years, sharing a mutual client roster and a deep responsibility to drive down costs in an industry far outpacing inflation," said Justin Holland, CEO of HealthJoy. "HealthJoy already has a strong track record of anticipating member needs and steering them toward high-value preventative care, chronic health, mental health, and prescription medications. Now, we can further help employers and members navigate the most complex and costly healthcare needs, pairing our advanced member profiling with the Valenz curated care options in ways that drive down claims spend for employers."

More than 1,800 customers and hundreds of thousands of members trust HealthJoy to bring their benefits plans to life and support healthcare decisions. HealthJoy's AI-powered Benefits Operating System engages members proactively throughout the year, steering them toward higher-quality, lower-cost care, with an average of 18% savings on procedural healthcare costs. The company employs JoyAI as a personal health assistant that can proactively surface relevant benefits and support a member's care journey from plan selection to routine care to major healthcare decisions.

Self-funded employers looking to intervene and contain costs for certain high-stakes healthcare can now integrate the following Valenz offerings directly into HealthJoy's member experience:

Surgical and Imaging : Surgeries and imaging account for nearly a third of annual medical spend, with wild cost variances across providers and care locations. HealthJoy already steers members toward higher-value options, which will now include Valenz all-inclusive bundled pricing for more than 400 surgical and imaging procedures.

Centers of Excellence (COE) : For complex and expensive healthcare such as transplants, cardiac care, or cancer, Valenz negotiates rates and bundles with nationally recognized COE partners, providing comprehensive support from diagnosis through post-operative recovery.

Infusion Therapy: To mitigate the soaring costs of specialty pharmaceutical treatments, Valenz Infusion Therapy offers an integrated solution featuring in-home treatment, specialty prescription savings, and ongoing clinical support. Members can gain access to these specialty offerings directly via HealthJoy.

"For self-funded health plans, a small number of complex, high-cost claims often have an outsized impact on overall spend, which is why our solutions intervene early to contain those costs before care is ever accessed," said Kevin O'Donnell, EVP, Commercial Strategy and Enablement at Valenz. "By guiding members to smarter, cost-efficient decisions upfront, Valenz doesn't just reduce plan spend; we also help members access higher-quality care and support a better overall member experience."

HealthJoy customers can now inquire about adding Valenz bundled solutions directly into their members' HealthJoy experience. For more information, visit the partnership site.

About HealthJoy

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Chicago, HealthJoy is a Benefits Operating System that closes the execution gap between the benefits strategy employers design and how employees actually use it. Trusted by more than 1,800 employers and hundreds of thousands of members nationwide, HealthJoy acts as the active engine of your plan - using proprietary AI to identify and engage members in need before a claim occurs, then executing the logistics to ensure the right care actually happens. Unlike siloed carrier apps and navigation tools that wait for members to come to them, HealthJoy's proactive model steers every member to the highest-value care across the entire benefits stack, backed by a 24/7 Healthcare Concierge team trained on each employer's specific plan design. The result: benefits strategies that finally perform as designed - and the data to prove it. HealthJoy is a Series D company backed by leading healthcare and technology investors.

About Valenz Health

Valenz Health is the platform to simplify healthcare - the destination for employers, brokers, payers, and providers to reduce costs, improve quality, and elevate the healthcare experience.

Through advanced technology and clinical expertise, Valenz creates a distinctly different approach to a complex healthcare system. With fully integrated solutions, we execute across the entire healthcare journey - from member experience to payment integrity, provider quality, and plan performance.

With one of America's largest cost, quality and utilization datasets, we create greater transparency, flexibility, and cost containment - empowering members and employers with the information they need to make smarter, more cost-effective decisions. For more information, visit valenzhealth.com .

CONTACT: Iz Conroy | econroy@healthjoy.com

SOURCE: HealthJoy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/healthjoy-partners-with-v%c4%81lenz-healthr-to-connect-employees-to-l-1215614