MIB Agents Marks 10 Years of Making it Better for Kids with Osteosarcoma, Launches $100,000 Anniversary Fundraising Goal During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Annual Gold Bow Campaign invites supporters nationwide to Glow Gold in September and help fund the next breakthrough in pediatric cancer research

BARNARD, VT / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / MIB Agents, a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a bold call to action: raise $100,000 during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to accelerate research and Make It Better for kids and families facing osteosarcoma, a bone cancer that mostly afflicts teens and young adults. The milestone campaign will be powered in part by MIB Agents' annual Gold Bow Campaign, which invites supporters from across the country to purchase and display gold bows at their homes, schools and hospitals this September as a symbol of hope, remembrance, and action.

Over the past decade, MIB Agents has grown from one survivor's mission into a national community serving patients, families, researchers, clinicians, and industry partners through programs, education, advocacy, and research. The organization's founder Ann Graham was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2010 at the age of 43 and after treatment at the pediatric cancer center at Memorial Sloan Kettering, committed herself to "Make It Better" for children battling the disease.

"This 10-year milestone belongs to every child, family, researcher, volunteer, donor, and advocate who has refused to accept the status quo for osteosarcoma," said Ann Graham, founder and executive director of MIB Agents. "What began as a personal promise to make it better has become a powerful community determined to change outcomes. During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we're asking people everywhere to glow gold with us and help raise $100,000 in September so the next 10 years brings even more hope, more answers, and more options for kids facing this devastating disease."

Today, the organization's research impact is substantial. MIB Agents' OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grant program has awarded $2.9 million to 37 investigators across the country, helping secure $34.5 million in additional osteosarcoma research funding, along with 236 presentations and 35 publications sharing findings with the broader scientific community.

"Osteosarcoma research has been chronically underfunded for decades, which is exactly why partnerships like the one MIB Agents has built matter so much," said Dr. Matteo Trucco, Director of the Children's Cancer Innovative Therapy Program at Cleveland Clinic. "Their OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grants have given investigators the ability to pursue ideas that wouldn't otherwise get off the ground. Ten years in, MIB Agents has shown what happens when a community refuses to accept the status quo for kids with this disease, and we're closer to changing outcomes than we've been in a generation."

The anniversary campaign centers on the fact that osteosarcoma remains a rare and devastating pediatric bone cancer that hasn't had a new treatment option available for patients in close to 50 years, and research investment can change what is possible for the approximately 800 to 1,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the United States.

"Before Parker, childhood cancer was something we knew existed. Now it is woven into our family's story forever," said the Evans family. "So when we hang a Gold Bow, we hang it BecauseOfParker. We hang it for the 15-year-old boy who fought osteosarcoma with more courage than I knew was possible. We hang it for every child still fighting, every child who has survived, and every child whose family carries their memory forward."

Throughout September, supporters can participate in the Gold Bow Campaign by:

Donating at www.MIBAgents.org to help reach the $100,000 anniversary goal

Ordering a gold bow with a $25 donation

Signing up as a Bow Agent to distribute bows locally and turn neighborhoods gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Sharing the campaign to raise awareness that childhood cancer is the number one cause of death by disease in children in the United States

The Gold Bow Campaign has become a signature September tradition for MIB Agents that encourages communities to display gold bows on mailboxes, front doors, offices, and other visible places to honor children with cancer and support osteosarcoma research and family programs.

"I think this fundraiser is so important because my sister, Allyson, who was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma and was on the JAB, used to run the fundraiser in Hawaii," said Keely Tamayose, Junior Advisory Board Member. "Ally loved seeing the gold bows around our community and giving back to MIB Agents. As her sister, I love to do this fundraiser in honor of Ally and to give back to an organization that has helped me and my family. I believe that this fundraiser really does help spread awareness about Childhood Cancer, and my family and I are so grateful for everyone who supports this amazing fundraiser and is making it better!"

MIB Agents' goal for the next decade is not only to celebrate how far the community has come, but to accelerate what comes next: more discoveries, more collaboration, and better outcomes for children and teens diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

To support MIB Agents' 10-year anniversary Gold Bow campaign and help raise $100,000 for cancer research during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, please visit www.MIBAgents.org.

About MIB Agents??

Founded in 2016, MIB Agents is a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to making it better for its community of patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers through programs, education, and research.??

Media Contact:

Alanna Anderson

alanna@interdependence.com

281.770.9084

SOURCE: MIB Agents

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mib-agents-marks-10-years-of-making-it-better-for-kids-with-osteosarc-1215628