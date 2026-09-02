CVS Health: LOVB Announces CVS Pharmacy as an Official Health & Wellness Partner

CVS becomes LOVB's inaugural league-wide jersey patch sponsor

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest community in youth volleyball and the nation's first youth-to-pro professional league, today announced CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, as an Official Health & Wellness Partner. Through the multi-year sponsorship, CVS will support athletes, families, and communities across both LOVB Pro and LOVB Club through health-focused programming, community engagement, and fan experiences.

Central to the sponsorship, CVS will become LOVB's inaugural league-wide jersey patch sponsor, with the CVS logo featured on the front of jerseys across every LOVB Pro team beginning with the upcoming season. This marks the first time LOVB has offered this placement for on-uniform sponsorship, and the first time CVS has sponsored a league-wide jersey patch, creating a highly visible platform across one of the nation's fastest-growing professional sports leagues.

"Volleyball is about more than what happens on the court. It's about building healthy communities, supporting athletes through every stage of their journey, and creating connections that last beyond the game," said Michelle McGoldrick, Chief Business Officer of League One Volleyball. "CVS shares our belief that strong communities create stronger futures and we couldn't think of a better brand to proudly display on our hearts. This sponsorship allows us to empower athletes, support families, and make a lasting impact both on and off the court."

Bringing the sponsorship to life, CVS and LOVB will collaborate on programs designed to connect professional athletes, club players, and fans through health-focused storytelling and community engagement.

"LOVB's unique approach to combining sport, wellness, and community engagement reflects the values that drive CVS Pharmacy's commitment to supporting healthier communities," said Sid Tenneti, Senior Vice President and Interim President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health. "Together, we can help inspire and support athletes and families nationwide by investing in programs that strengthen physical and mental well-being, build community, and create opportunities for young people to thrive. As women's volleyball continues to grow, we're proud to partner with LOVB to create meaningful opportunities and lasting positive impact for the next generation."

The jersey patch sponsorship represents a significant milestone for LOVB as the league continues to build a connected ecosystem spanning youth volleyball and the professional game. The announcement comes as jersey patch sponsorships continue to command increasing attention from brands seeking premium, high-visibility opportunities that create meaningful connections with fans. For LOVB, the sponsorship establishes a new flagship commercial platform spanning every professional team, future expansion franchises, and the league's nationwide club ecosystem, providing a unique opportunity for CVS to engage more than 30,000 athletes and families from youth volleyball through the professional game.

Through LOVB Notes presented by CVS, professional athletes will share advice, lessons, and personal stories with the next generation of volleyball players, creating mentorship opportunities that extend beyond competition. At select LOVB Club tournaments, CVS Pharmacy Convenience Corner activations will provide athletes, families, and coaches with access to everyday essentials and support while traveling and competing. CVS will also support LOVB Cares, the league's community initiative focused on creating opportunities for service and colleague engagement across LOVB communities.

The sponsorship includes integrated brand presence across LOVB's professional and club platforms, including the league-wide jersey patch placement, in-venue experiences, digital content, broadcast integrations, and community programming.

For more information about League One Volleyball, visit www.lovb.com .

About LOVB

Founded in 2020, LOVB's mission is to reimagine the future of volleyball. With a unique community-up approach, LOVB is one holistic ecosystem-from club to pro. The largest community of youth volleyball clubs in the country, LOVB launched the first serve of its professional league in January 2025, featuring many of the world's best players, including American Olympic silver medalists and athletes from around the world. Entering its third season, LOVB includes professional teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Los Angeles, Madison, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.lovb.com .

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/lovb-announces-cvs-pharmacy-as-an-official-health-and-wellness-partne-1215795