Funding will accelerate product development and global deployment of the Wonderful AI OS, as enterprises move from isolated AI use cases to organization-wide transformation.

Wonderful, the AI OS for the enterprise, today announced the closing of a $550 million Series C funding round at a $5B valuation. The round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from Salesforce and existing investors Index Ventures, IVP, Vine Ventures, 9Yards, and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Since its Series B in March 2026, Wonderful has expanded its operations to more than 35 markets, grown to 650 employees worldwide, and evolved its platform into a full AI operating system. Customers are now using the Wonderful AI OS to automate end-to-end workflows, build and deploy AI-native applications, and coordinate agents across every part of the enterprise. The funding will accelerate product development, expand Wonderful's global deployment teams, and support growing enterprise demand for the AI OS.

"We're entering a new era of enterprise transformation," said Bar Winkler, CEO and co-founder of Wonderful. "Just as cloud platforms became the foundation of the modern enterprise, AI operating systems will become the foundation of every enterprise. Our customers are already proving that once AI reaches production in one part of the business, it quickly expands across the enterprise. Without a shared operating system, AI risks recreating the sprawl of traditional SaaS. Organizations need a shared AI foundation that compounds in value as more of the enterprise relies on it, and that's exactly what we're building. This funding allows us to help more enterprises make that transition."

The Wonderful AI OS is the shared operating layer that coordinates agents, workflows, AI-native applications, enterprise context, integrations, and governed execution across the organization. It's open, model-agnostic and compatible with existing technology stacks, allowing enterprises to adopt new models and capabilities as the industry evolves, without continually rebuilding their stack or becoming dependent on a single provider. Enterprise context, integrations, governance, and reusable capabilities accumulate over time, making every new deployment faster and better governed than the last.

The AI OS includes a suite of key products: managed workflows that automate complex end-to-end processes; productivity agents that support employees and improve decision-making; AI-native applications that complement or replace legacy software; and conversational agents that help enterprises serve and grow customers. Products can be deployed independently or combined within the same workflow, with shared governance, security, and orchestration across the platform.

"We designed the AI OS to be modular and open because enterprises shouldn't have to replace everything they already have to become AI-native," said Roey Lalazar, CTO and Co-founder of Wonderful. "Customers can adopt whichever parts of the platform make the most sense, integrate them with existing systems, choose the best models for each workload, and retain ownership of everything they build. That openness preserves our customers' optionality, while keeping us accountable to stay at the frontier."

Wonderful's forward-deployed engineers work alongside customers to bring their first use case into production, then transfer knowledge and capability so enterprises can increasingly build, expand, and operate the platform independently. The AI OS can be deployed across any cloud environment, including on-premise, giving organizations maximum flexibility to adopt AI within their existing security and governance requirements.

"Wonderful is pursuing one of the largest opportunities in enterprise AI," said Jeff Horing, Co-founder and Managing Director of Insight Partners. "Many companies are applying AI to individual departments or use cases. Wonderful is building the operating layer that allows enterprises to scale AI across the entire organization. We've watched the team execute on that vision, across dozens of markets, with highly successful early deployments to production at some of the world's largest enterprises. We're excited to continue supporting the company in its next phase of growth."

About Wonderful

Wonderful helps large enterprises become AI-native, unlocking their full potential. The company offers the only AI OS purpose-built for the entire enterprise, allowing organizations to automate and improve work, modernize their tech stack, and serve and grow their customers. Forward-deployed engineering pods co-build alongside customer teams in every market, getting AI into production fast and transferring capability so enterprises can increasingly build on the platform themselves. Founded in 2025, Wonderful operates across 35+ markets around the world, works with enterprise customers across verticals, and is backed by leading investors Index Ventures, Insight Partners, IVP, Vine Ventures, 9Yards, Salesforce, and Bessemer Venture Partners. See more at www.wonderful.ai.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

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Wonderful Media Contact

Ilan Fisher

press@wonderful.ai