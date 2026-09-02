The century-old South West bakery chain has selected Square for point-of-sale and payment processing to bring operations together in one place

Square, the global payments platform, today announced that Parsons Bakery, the South West England and Wales bakery chain, has adopted Square's point-of-sale and payment processing across its estate.

Parsons Bakery, which operates 48 shops across 10 counties, is using Square for Restaurants Plus to run its shops day to day, alongside Square Loyalty and Square Marketing to manage customer relationships, with Square Online supporting click and collect ordering at a selection of sites.

The bakery had been running separate systems for point of sale, payments, loyalty and online ordering, and wanted a single platform that could cover its operations end-to-end instead. That search led the business to Square, which the team identified as the strongest fit for a business of its size and structure across multiple sites.

Parsons Bakery was founded in Clevedon, North Somerset, in 1926, and has been trading for a century. Originally a family-founded business, it became employee-owned in recent years, and now operates shops across Bristol, Bath, Somerset, Gloucestershire and parts of Wales.

Ben Paxton, Managing Director of Parsons Bakery, said: "Running almost 50 shops across the South West and Wales, we were juggling different systems for payments, loyalty and online ordering, and none of them talked to each other. Square brought all of that onto one platform, so our team of over 400 people can spend less time managing systems and more time delivering the service our customers know us for."

John O'Beirne, CEO of Square International, said: "Parsons Bakery has spent a century building trust across the communities it serves. We're bringing the back-end together under one system, giving customers a better payment and loyalty experience in every shop. The Parsons team can now focus on running the business, while we give them a seamless, intuitive and coordinated management system that will save them time and money."

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighbourhood favourites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.

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