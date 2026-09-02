Bringing API-first commerce media infrastructure built around shopper relevance and real-time intent to one of the Nordics' leading marketplace ecosystems

Topsort, an AI-native retail media infrastructure company, today announced a partnership with CDON Group, one of the largest online marketplaces in the Nordics, to power marketplace-native retail media across its ecommerce ecosystem, reflecting a broader shift toward commerce media systems built around shopping experiences, where monetization and relevance work together in real time.

Traditional retail media systems were not originally designed for the operational realities of marketplace commerce. Marketplaces involve dynamic seller ecosystems, constantly evolving catalogs, and monetization strategies that must remain tightly connected to product discovery and the customer shopping experience.

As more marketplaces reconsider the complexity and limitations of legacy advertising technology, CDON Group chose a different path: adopting a modern, API-first infrastructure purpose-built for marketplace commerce media.

The partnership enables CDON Group to deploy scalable sponsored product advertising while maintaining flexibility, speed, and native integration across its marketplace environment. Rather than layering monetization onto legacy ad systems not designed for marketplaces, CDON prioritized infrastructure that could adapt to the operational realities of modern marketplace commerce.

"From the beginning, we knew we didn't want to build retail media on top of legacy ad tech that wasn't designed for marketplaces," said Peter Quick, Retail Media Manager at CDON Group. "We needed a solution that could integrate quickly, stay closely connected to our shopping experience, and scale alongside our business over time. With Topsort, we've been able to build a retail media foundation that feels native to how our marketplace operates, without inheriting unnecessary complexity."

CDON Group connects consumers and merchants across a wide range of categories throughout the Nordic region, creating a highly dynamic marketplace environment where shopper relevance and seller performance are critical to long-term growth.

"This partnership reflects a broader shift happening across marketplace commerce," said Regina Ye, CEO at Topsort. "Many marketplaces are realizing that legacy advertising infrastructure creates unnecessary friction when applied to marketplace ecosystems. What makes CDON Group particularly interesting is their focus on building commerce media in a way that feels native to the shopping experience from day one. They prioritized flexibility, scalability, and operational simplicity, which is exactly where we believe the market is heading."

For Topsort, the partnership reinforces a broader thesis: commerce media infrastructure is evolving beyond legacy retail media models toward more modular, API-first systems designed for marketplaces, ecommerce platforms, and modern commerce environments where relevance, scalability, and integration speed are becoming increasingly important.

About Topsort

Topsort is the commerce media infrastructure company helping retailers, marketplaces, and commerce platforms build scalable, transparent media monetization systems powered by auctions, first-party data, and measurable outcomes. Today, Topsort provides monetization infrastructure to leading enterprises across more than 40 countries, including Coles, DoorDash, Woolworths, and Falabella.

About CDON Group

CDON Group is one of the leading marketplace companies in the Nordics, connecting millions of consumers with merchants across a broad range of product categories. The company operates ecommerce marketplace platforms designed to deliver scalable digital commerce growth and strong customer experiences across the Nordic region.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902129510/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Topsort

Holly Zeng, Marketing, Communications and Public Relations

pr@topsort.com

CDON Group

Peter Quick, Retail Media

peter.quick@cdon.com