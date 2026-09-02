The FME creator is recruiting for more than 60 roles across the UK, US and Canada before the end of December, less than a year after crossing $100M in revenue

Safe Software, the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with true support for spatial data, today announced it is recruiting for more than 60 roles throughout the remainder of 2026. The hiring will take the company past 400 employees, increasing headcount by over 15%, with new positions across the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

The expansion follows a year in which Safe crossed $100 million in annual revenue, growing close to 20 percent year over year and moving ahead of schedule on its target of $250 million by 2028. The company also grew its employee base by over 20% in the same period.

"The incredible growth that we've seen over the last 30+ years at Safe has always been a testament to the great people behind what we do," said Don Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of Safe Software. "Almost every organization we speak to is trying to get its data ready for AI, and most of them are realizing that the hard part is not the model, it is the data underneath it. Our people have always been core to solving this need for our clients, and it's why we need more people in more places."

Aligned with the company's growing revenue trajectory and market expansion, two thirds of the planned roles are revenue-facing across all three markets, spanning sales leadership, revenue operations, enablement, marketing, and customer support. Safe is also growing its product, engineering, and operational teams with open roles in AI enablement, test engineering, DevOps, design, HR, and employee experience.

"Adding 60 people in four months only works if the people already here have a positive, rewarding experience," said Vanessa Ribreau, Chief People Officer at Safe Software. "That's something we pride ourselves on. Voluntary turnover last year was 1.6 percent and our longest-serving employee has been with us more than 28 years. It means new people are joining teams that mix deep expertise with strong alignment about what we do and where we're headed."

Safe was named one of BC's Top Employers for 2026 and one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for 2026. The company has been a certified B Corporation since August 2024, and has placed more than 400 co-op students since 2010, a third of whom went on to join full time.

Open roles are listed at www.safe.com/careers.

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI platform. Founded in 1993, Safe has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, unstructured data, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com.

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