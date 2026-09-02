PEANUTS HOSTS CULTURAL EXHIBITION SNOOPY IN STYLE NYC

The Exhibition Runs September 1-26, Highlighting Snoopy's Role in Fashion, Sports and Music

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening ahead of Fashion Week and the US Open, Snoopy in Style NYC is a 16,000-square-foot exhibition hosted by Peanuts in New York's Meatpacking District. Opening to the public on September 2 from 10am - 6pm, the exhibition will feature never-before-seen looks for Snoopy and Woodstock dolls and artifacts from Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz's connection to New York City, tennis, and his personal friendship with Billie Jean King.

The exhibition unfolds across ten immersive zones, each inviting visitors into the world of Schulz (also known as Sparky) and Peanuts, exploring his enduring influence on culture. The Snoopy in Style NYC exhibition was curated by The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, featuring a gift shop by Sarah Andelman, the founder of colette (Paris, 1997-2017) and the consultancy Just an Idea. The shop will include a robust collection of Peanuts merchandise for sale including products from Aurora, Chinatown Market, C.O. Bigelow, Courting Tennis, Hotel Olympia, Inciardi Prints, Leblon Delienne, LeSportsac, L/UNIFORM, Pintrill, Sugarfina, Whatever! Makes You Happy, and many others. Also featured is Moleskine's Hot Stamp Cart where guests can purchase Snoopy in Style Moleskine notebooks to get embossed with bespoke character art.

While Snoopy in Style NYC features dozens of design houses that are prominent today, the concept for this exhibition originated when Sparky was alive. Previous exhibitions have been featured at the Louvre in Paris in 1990, and featured the likes of Chanel, Hermès, Dior, Armani and Givenchy. This year, a spectrum of brands have designed custom-made pieces for Snoopy and Woodstock plush dolls, including adidas, American Eagle, AREA, ASHLYN, BODE, Chinatown Market, Christopher John Rogers, Coach, Collina Strada, Daveed Baptiste, GAPStudio designed by Zac Posen, Gelato Pique, Gloria Steinem | Gloria's Foundation, Hotel Olympia, Jeff Hamilton, Kith, Levi's, LUAR, L/UNIFORM, Madhappy, Michael Kors Collection, New York or Nowhere, Omega, Public School New York, Robert Wun, Sandy Liang, STAPLE, Tanner Fletcher, threeASFOUR, TIER, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Willy Chavarria, and ZANKOV.

Fashion has long been woven into the world of Peanuts. Charlie Brown's zigzag shirt became one of the most recognizable looks, while characters like Lucy and Sally gradually evolved their wardrobes with changing styles over the decades. Most notably, in the 1970s, Sparky shifted their attire from dresses to pants to represent changing times.

The exhibition also shines a spotlight on Sparky's lifelong respect for sport. Visitors will discover how tennis influenced his personal life, the comic strip, and even women's rights. The exhibition explores his close friendship with Billie Jean King and his advocacy for Title IX and Women's Sports Foundation.

Generations of trailblazing women have also found inspiration in the world of Peanuts. Through characters like Lucy, Peppermint Patty, Marcie, and Sally, Sparky created girls who were confident, athletic, and intelligent, helping reshape how female characters were portrayed in popular culture.

"Sparky understood that characters, like people, had a distinct sense of style," said Jean Schulz, the widow of Charles Schulz and president of the BOD at the museum. "When you saw that style, you would understand something deeper about them. Sparky himself appreciated people's personal style."

Another exhibition highlight will be Joe Cool's Listening Lounge, an immersive environment celebrating one of Snoopy's most iconic alter egos alongside the timeless soundtrack of Peanuts. Featuring a DJ booth and a display of records, the space explores the cultural impact of Joe Cool and the enduring legacy of Vince Guaraldi's beloved jazz compositions. Rare albums, archival material, and exclusive music-inspired merchandise invite visitors to experience the connection between Peanuts and music in an entirely new way.

Starbucks, a longtime Peanuts collaborator, will help celebrate Snoopy in Style NYC with a display of the Snoopy Glass Cold Cup, a piece inspired by the viral Starbucks Glass Bearista Cold Cup. The display highlights the brands' global partnership and celebrates the joy, connection, and community that unite Peanuts and Starbucks fans around the world.

About Peanuts:

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 80% owned by the Sony Group and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz. First introduced to the world in 1950 in the Peanuts comic strips, Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV, fans of all ages celebrate the brand around the world through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. Peanuts recently celebrated its 75th Anniversary with unprecedented worldwide exhibitions and activities, digital marketing campaigns, and more.

Exhibition Details:

Open to the public: September 2-26

Hours: 10am - 6pm

25 Little West 12th Street, New York, New York 10014

PR Contact:

DADA Goldberg, peanuts@dadagoldberg.com

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