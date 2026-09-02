EQS-News: CreatorFi / Key word(s): Financial

CreatorFi Raises $45 Million to Fund the Next Generation of Independent Media



02.09.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

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Financing Will Help Creators, Distributors, Talent Managers, Record Labels, and Game Studios Acquire, Create, and Grow the IP They Own NEW YORK, NY - September 2, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - CreatorFi , a fintech company backing creator-led media businesses, today announced a $45 million combined debt and equity financing, with capacity for up to an additional $100 million. The equity financing was led by EV3, with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Protagonist, and other existing investors, alongside angel investors including executives from State Street, J.P. Morgan Chase, and Periscope. The debt financing was led by VerisFi Capital. CreatorFi advances capital against recurring creator revenue: Roblox earnings, Spotify royalties, YouTube AdSense, TikTok Shop sales, and other digital income streams. The company underwrites both the cash flows and the operators behind them, lending against IP and royalty-backed cash flows with direct control of the flow of funds. CreatorFi's underwriting combines platform data automation with company- and operator-level diligence, built on a working knowledge of how new-generation IP and distribution channels actually pay out. The result is low-friction, reliable funding for independent media operators and asset-level reporting that capital partners can underwrite. CreatorFi backs creators of all shapes and sizes: from artists spinning up their own labels and distributors, to creators turning their channels into streaming deals and consumer brands, and gaming studios buying back their IP and launching new titles. CreatorFi's capital lets operators grow independently without selling their companies or their catalogs. The financing will help partners acquire proven IP, fund the creation of new IP, and enhance existing IP through user acquisition, paid media, and talent expansion. CreatorFi works with a network of over 30 industry partners across talent representation, media, and distribution, including CAA Gaming, IP Ventures, Astronic Media, Yoola, Riches & Saints, and Akashic Studios. "Every creator is an IP business," said Billy Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of CreatorFi. "A song catalog, a well-operated game with an ecosystem, and a social channel with a loyal audience are assets with cash flows you can grow and foresee. A film earns through ticketing, then streaming, then broadcast, then in-flight distribution. Creator IP works the same way. CreatorFi finances independent media companies so the people who built them get to keep and grow them." "The market still treats 'creator' as one thing. It isn't," said Jack Cameron, Co-Founder of CreatorFi. "An artist launching a label or distributor, a YouTuber building a TV series, and a studio buying back its game from publishers are all running the same play: own their audience, monetize the IP. CreatorFi is built to fund that at scale." Creators earn more than $50B annually through dominant digital platforms - Roblox and Fortnite, Spotify and Youtube, TikTok and Instagram, etc," said Salvador Gala, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Escape Velocity. "These are now maturing, global, diversified platforms where cash flows associated with underlying IP assets can be systematically underwritten and collections happen directly in the flow of funds. We backed CreatorFi because of their proprietary data science, underwriting, and payments capabilities purpose-built to serve the creator economy. The new capital, across both equity and debt, will accelerate the company's path towards institutionalizing an entirely new asset class- IP credit -while helping creators around the world to maintain their independence." "VerisFi is privileged to have developed an innovative financing solution to support CreatorFi's rapidly growing pipeline of creator economy receivables and royalty-backed opportunities," said Pat Darcy, Partner and Co-Founder of VerisFi. "VerisFi's deep structured finance expertise, combined with CreatorFi's platform-level insight into creator monetization and payout dynamics, will allow CreatorFi to accelerate and scale its growth plans and unlock additional strategic opportunities across the creator economy." About CreatorFi CreatorFi is a New York-based fintech company that advances capital against recurring creator revenue across gaming, music, and digital content. The company funds IP acquisition, new IP development, user acquisition, and talent expansion for operators with entrenched audiences and controllable cash flows. CreatorFi believes digital media is the top-of-funnel for all consumer products: own the audience, own the relationship. Learn more at https://creatorfi.finance/. About EV3 Escape Velocity (EV3) is a NYC-based technology investment firm founded by Goldman Sachs alumni Mahesh Ramakrishnan and Salvador Gala.



About VerisFi Capital VerisFi Capital (VerisFi) is a Florida and New York-based specialty finance company founded by Patrick Darcy and David Shulman that provides asset-based loans to small and mid-size businesses. VerisFi lends directly against cash flow-producing assets consisting of portfolios of loans, receivables, or hard assets. The Partners have over 50 years of combined experience in structured finance and asset-based lending. CONTACT:

Jonathan Phillips

CreatorFi@PhillComm.Global

News Source: CreatorFi





02.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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