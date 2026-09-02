iPronics Raises $125 Million to Scale Programmable Optical Networking for AI Data Centers

Maverick Silicon and Light Street Capital co-lead funding with participation from NVIDIA to accelerate iPronics market expansion and commercial deployment

VALENCIA, Spain and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPronics, a pioneer in silicon photonics-based optical circuit switching for AI infrastructure, has announced $125 million in Series B funding co-led by Maverick Silicon and Light Street Capital. NVIDIA joined the round, with participation from new and existing investors including Triatomic Capital, Bosch Ventures, Catalight Capital, European Innovation Council Fund, The Tate Family Trust, Fine Structure Ventures, Amadeus Capital Partners, Build Collective, and Criteria Venture Tech. Today's Series B brings the company's total funding to $177 million.

"Securing this support from Maverick Silicon, Light Street Capital and NVIDIA strengthens our vision as we build iPronics into a new class of optical networking leaders," said Christian Dupont, CEO of iPronics. "With this investment, we can significantly accelerate our commercialization, delivering the scale our customers need to drive broad adoption and ensuring data centers can fully utilize their GPUs without compromising performance."

The adoption of optical circuit switching (OCS) is accelerating across AI data center networks, with deployments across a range of connectivity applications. As AI clusters grow, the demands of scale-up networking are accelerating the transition from copper to optics and creating the need for a new generation of high-density scale-up switching solutions. Built on silicon photonics, iPronics has developed a compact, purpose-built OCS platform designed to address the connectivity requirements of AI infrastructure, helping hyperscalers expand AI capacity while managing cost, power and complexity.

"The explosive growth of AI workloads has pushed traditional network infrastructure to its power and bandwidth limits, making optical circuit switching more critical than ever," said Manish Muthal, senior managing director at Maverick Silicon. "We're proud to co-lead this round and partner with the iPronics team, as they expand commercial deployments worldwide."

Muthal joins the iPronics board of directors, along with Geoffrey Tate, an advisor to Light Street Capital. Tate brings decades of technology leadership, first as Senior VP of Microprocessors at AMD. He was also the founding CEO of Rambus, which he led for over a decade and took public, and most recently served as co-founder and CEO of Flex Logix, an AI inference acceleration hardware company that was acquired by Analog Devices. Tate serves on the board of Ayar Labs.

"Light Street is excited to co-lead this Series B," said Shef Osborn, partner at Light Street Capital. "We believe iPronics offers the most scalable and cost-effective approach to solid-state optical switching at the interconnect layer, a critical requirement for meeting AI compute demand over the next decade."

Additionally, Young Sohn of Catalight Capital, which manages a dedicated fund focused on AI infrastructure, becomes an advisor to the company. Sohn, a founding member of Catalight Capital, brings decades of semiconductor and silicon photonics leadership and experience scaling global technology platforms. He previously served as Corporate President and Chief Strategy Officer at Samsung, CEO of Inphi, and serves on the boards of Arm and Cadence Design Systems.

"Next-generation AI infrastructure will require a more dynamic, optical-first network fabric," said Sohn. "iPronics' approach to programmable optical switching can help data centers scale performance while managing power and cost. I am honored to support the company as it accelerates commercialization."

The company will use the funds to significantly scale its operations, accelerate commercial deployment, and meet increasing market demand for its iPronics Optical Networking Engine (ONE), a rack-mounted optical switch built for AI. With integrated control, telemetry, and APIs, iPronics ONE provides a programmable optical layer that enables AI clusters to reconfigure connectivity in real time for training and inference workloads.

"This Series B is a testament to our team's relentless execution," said Dr. Daniel Pérez-López, founder and CTO, iPronics. "Together with our tier-one partners we are successfully demonstrating that we can build and deploy this technology at scale for AI infrastructure."

To strengthen its U.S. presence, iPronics has opened an office in Santa Clara, California, and is actively hiring to bolster its product strategy, customer deployments, and AI infrastructure partnerships. For a list of open roles, visit: https://ipronics.com/careers/ .

About iPronics

iPronics is a pioneer in optical connectivity solutions for AI data centers, delivering a rack-ready optical circuit switching (OCS) platform built on silicon photonics. Its flagship product, iPronics ONE, provides programmable optical connectivity within and across racks for dynamic AI infrastructure. With integrated control, telemetry, and APIs, iPronics ONE enables real-time reconfiguration to improve GPU utilization, reduce energy consumption, and scale without costly network overhauls.



Founded in 2019 as a spin-off from Universitat Politècnica de València, iPronics is backed by strategic and financial investors, including NVIDIA, Maverick Silicon, Light Street Capital, Triatomic Capital, Bosch Ventures, Catalight Capital, European Innovation Council Fund, The Tate Family Trust, Fine Structure Ventures, Build Collective, Criteria Venture Tech, Amadeus Capital Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.ipronics.com .



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