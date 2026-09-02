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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 15:10 Uhr
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The Grote Company Family of Brands Expands European Presence with Its Acquisition of Turatti Group

Acquisition Provides More Holistic Fruit and Vegetable Processing Solutions for European and North American Processors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grote Company Family of Brands, a provider of top-quality equipment and services to the food processing industry, announced today that it is acquiring Turatti Group, a leader in fruit and vegetable processing technology based in Cavarzere, Italy.

Turatti Group, comprising Turatti, Tecnoceam, VGC, and RS Technology, specializes in manufacturing a range of food processing systems for fresh produce, fruits, prepared foods, and convenience foods. Its turnkey solutions span washing, cutting, cooking, conveying, fruit transformation, mixing, and batch processing for customers worldwide.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for the Grote Company Family of Brands," said Bob Grote, Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition of Turatti Group is a major step in our growth strategy, building on the foundation we've established in Europe and giving us a greater ability to serve the needs of both European and North American food processors."

"We at Turatti Group are looking forward to this new chapter as part of the Grote Company Family of Brands, as the company returns to private, family-based business ownership," said Enrico Gribaudo, Chief Executive Officer, Turatti Group. "We would like to express our gratitude to Green Arrow Capital and the Taste of Italy team for their strategic guidance and valuable support during this journey, which was essential in strengthening our position and enabling this next step of global growth. We share a commitment to providing high-quality equipment and service to our customers and know that we'll make a strong team."

Gribaudo will remain CEO of Turatti Group.

Pending Italian government approval of the acquisition, the Grote Company Family of Brands, which currently has European locations in the UK and the Netherlands, will add Turatti's two Italian locations and its Salinas, California, location to its holdings.

About Turatti Group

Turatti Group (which also includes Tecnoceam, VGC and RS Technology) is a leading designer and manufacturer of machinery and complete processing lines for the food industry, with over 40 years of experience in fruit and vegetable processing. Its solutions cover the full fresh-cut process for leafy and solid vegetables, as well as lines for pesto, root vegetables, juices, purées, jams, blanching and grilling. The Group also offers batch-production cooking robots and cutters for food preparation, integrating exclusive technical solutions. Headquartered in Cavarzere, Italy, and with North American operations in Salinas, California, Turatti serves major food processors worldwide.

About the Grote Company Family of Brands

The Grote Company Family of Brands, which includes Grote Company, PFI, Vanmark, ProFab, SPI Automation, and McCabe's Mechanical Services, has provided food processing equipment, parts, and services for decades. We work together to give food manufacturers a team of experts dedicated to providing more complete solutions and unwavering support. Learn more about our brands here.

Media Contact:
Michelle Garrett
Garrett Public Relations
614-315-4037
michelle@michellegarrett.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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