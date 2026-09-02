ForwardX Robotics Launches Brownfield Automation Whitepaper: Four Capabilities for Scaling AMRs in Existing Factories

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As manufacturers increasingly automate existing facilities, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) can improve internal material flow without major infrastructure changes. However, brownfield environments present challenges beyond robot navigation. Existing layouts, traffic patterns, material flows, IT infrastructure, and ongoing production must all be considered.

For manufacturers, the objective is not simply to deploy more robots, but to integrate automation into existing operations while maintaining safety, flexibility, reliable material flow, and long-term scalability as production requirements continuously evolve.

ForwardX Robotics' new Brownfield Automation Whitepaper identifies four capabilities critical to successful brownfield automation.

1. Brownfield Systems Engineering

Successful automation starts with understanding the factory as a complete production system. Material flows are connected to production requirements, equipment utilization, inventory movement, traffic, and IT systems. ForwardX combines material flow analysis, production constraints, traffic engineering, IT/OT integration, and deployment planning before automation is introduced. This methodology has been developed through five large-scale automotive OEM deployments involving more than 100 AMRs.

2. Engineering Adaptability

Every brownfield facility has different floor conditions, aisle widths, traffic patterns, material carriers, network infrastructure, and production layouts. Automation therefore needs to adapt to the facility rather than requiring costly standardization. ForwardX uses vision-based autonomy, enabling AMRs to navigate without floor markers or magnetic guidance. At Chery Dalian, more than 480 AMRs operate alongside hundreds of manually driven forklifts through perception, dynamic obstacle avoidance, and coordinated traffic management.

3. Production-Safe Deployment

In an operating factory, deployment methodology can be as important as the automation technology itself. ForwardX uses phased implementation, digital validation, integration testing, controlled production cutover, and progressive commissioning. Software interfaces and communication with MES, WMS, ERP, and other factory systems are verified before robots enter live production, reducing implementation risk and supporting production continuity.

4. Large-Scale Fleet Orchestration

Scaling from an AMR pilot to hundreds of robots requires coordinated fleet intelligence. At Chery Dalian, 484 AMRs operate at one manufacturing site under ForwardX's unified fleet management platform. The f(x) Fleet Manager supports dynamic task allocation, traffic management, charger optimization, and real-time fleet visibility across different robot architectures.

The whitepaper demonstrates that brownfield automation requires more than autonomous robots. Manufacturers must evaluate whether an automation solution can understand existing operations, adapt to facility constraints, deploy safely, and coordinate fleets at scale. These capabilities provide a practical framework for manufacturers evaluating AMR automation within existing production environments.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forwardx-robotics-launches-brownfield-automation-whitepaper-four-capabilities-for-scaling-amrs-in-existing-factories-302867746.html