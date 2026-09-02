The European Commission approved, under EU state aid rules, Germany's capacity mechanism under the StromVKG, which is due to take effect in 2031. The legislation also provides for two additional tenders this year, each covering 4.5 GW of capacity, which are expected to be awarded largely to new gas-fired power plants. The measures are intended to secure sufficient generation, storage and demand-side flexibility to ensure reliable electricity supply. Following the Commission's approval, the German government can allocate an estimated €15.6 billion ($18.1 billion) to €35.2 billion to support the ...

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