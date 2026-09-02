Phenom Offers Attendees Immersive Experience Using Live Agentic Use Cases for Their Own Industries, Roles and Workflows

Phenom, the leader in applied AI built to redesign work operations for hiring faster, developing better and retaining longer, today announced it is putting AI agents into the hands of HR, IT and executive leaders during the industry's most influential conferences this fall.

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Phenom is bringing the agents, use cases and domain experts to every major industry event this fall to show real AI in production. Its immersive experience lets attendees interact with AI agents live, testing capabilities against contextual hiring, development and retention scenarios instead of taking claims at face value.

Gartner estimates that only about 130 of the thousands of vendors marketing agentic AI are real, naming the rest "agent washing," or rebranding existing assistants, automation and chatbots without substantial agentic capability. Executives and HR leaders are being asked to buy agents they have never seen run.

Phenom is bringing the agents, use cases and domain experts to every major industry event this fall to show real AI in production. Its immersive experience lets attendees interact with AI agents live, testing capabilities against contextual hiring, development and retention scenarios instead of taking claims at face value. Attendees can share their own use cases so Phenom experts can map them to the precise intersection of industry, function, role, geography and workflow that determines which agents to activate and where human judgment belongs.

In addition to the new Agent Experience Center, attendees will be able to explore Phenom's signature AI Automation Lab, testing 75+ use cases for AI and automation across all industries and talent lifecycle stages. Companies that want to see agents live with their data and workflows can have Phenom come on-site for an AI Bootcamp to show their business leaders AI in action.

"Anyone can put 'AI agent' on a slide. This fall, we're putting them in attendees' hands instead, live across the industry's biggest HR events," said Kumar Ananthanarayana, VP GM, Product Management at Phenom. "Everyone will be able to see exactly what AI, agents and automation can do for their own job, industry and workflows."

Where to Test AI, Agents and Automation This Fall

Executives, leaders and practitioners across HR and IT attending the events below will have the opportunity to network with peers, meet face-to-face with Phenom experts, receive personalized product demos, and test agents against industry-specific talent challenges.

Get hands-on with agents built for hiring, development and retention at the industry's largest enterprise tech gatherings:

ServiceNow World Forum September 10, New York

Meet with our team to see how ServiceNow customers are transforming hiring, development and retention with AI, agents and automation.

Gartner HR Symposium EMEA October 6-8, London

See how organizations are using AI, automation and intelligent agents to address HR's biggest hiring and retention challenges.

HR Tech October 20-22, Las Vegas

See AI agents built for hiring, development and retention in action, and explore how applied AI augments recruiter and HR expertise, automates routine work, and helps enterprise teams put agents into production at scale.

Unleash World October 20-22, Paris

Join HR innovators from around the world to see how applied AI agents work alongside recruiters, HR and HRIT teams, and explore what a mature, agent-driven talent strategy looks like in practice.

Oracle World 2026 October 25-28, Las Vegas

Connect with the Phenom team to see how applied AI agents integrate with existing HR systems, including Oracle, to extend hiring, development and retention capabilities without adding complexity.

Gartner US Symposium October 26-28, Orlando

Join Phenom to explore emerging trends, connect with peers and gain the insights needed to drive change in an organization.

Learn how to overcome sector-specific talent challenges:

The Mission For Talent September 14, Washington, D.C.

Join public sector HR leaders in Washington, D.C. for a half-day event to learn practical strategies for hiring faster, developing better and retaining mission-critical talent with FedRAMP Ready AI built for government. Hosted by Phenom alongside speakers from Deloitte and the Department of Labor, the event combines peer networking with a forward-looking discussion on AI hiring, skills-first workforce strategy and what HR modernization actually looks like inside a federal environment.

NASCIO Annual Conference September 27-30, San Diego

Meet Phenom domain experts at the NASCIO Annual Conference, where state technology leaders connect, exchange insights and collaborate on the future of government innovation and digital transformation.

Go inside the architecture, orchestration and governance that make applied AI agents work in production for human resources:

AI Day September 17, Broadcasting from Phenom Studios

The fifth annual AI Day examines the contextual intelligence, agentic orchestration and governance that empower enterprise human resources teams to move from AI pilots to production.

Go Deeper with the Only Applied AI Events Dedicated to HR and IT

The only HR event for redesigning work operations, IAMPHENOM unites HR, IT and executive leaders for deeper learning about AI, automation and experience. For a full immersion in applied AI strategy, customer-led sessions, visionary main stage keynotes, agentic demonstrations and peer networking, join one of Phenom's flagship IAMPHENOM events:

IAMPHENOM Europe 2026 | November 4-5, Paris

| November 4-5, Paris IAMPHENOM India 2026 December 17, Hyderabad

December 17, Hyderabad IAMPHENOM 2027 April 20-22, 2027, Philadelphia

To schedule an immersive agentic experience or personal conversation at one of our upcoming events, visit here.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the architecture, orchestration and governance that make AI agents work. Watch AI Day live or on demand. Register here.

About Phenom

Phenom is the leader in applied AI built to redesign work operations for hiring faster, developing better and retaining longer. It understands unique industry and business needs for departments, teams, employees and candidates. This is AI that knows company DNA, powered by Engines that harmonize data and facilitate orchestration, Ontologies that guide every decision, X AI that creates hyper-personalized experiences, and Agents that work alongside teams with unprecedented speed and precision. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, this is responsible AI that is enterprise-secure, compliant, and always explainable.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (7 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (5 years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), 2026 and 2025 CODiE Awards, The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024 and 2025, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902183231/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Lyons

Phenom

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenom.com