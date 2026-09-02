Spider Labs, Inc.: Spider AF Report Reveals $25.3B Global First Half Ad Fraud Losses

Ad fraud rate climbs to 5.58% as human-mimicking bots surge and AI-driven channels account for 71% of MFA losses

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Spider Labs, Inc., a leading provider of marketing security solutions, today released its First Half 2026 Ad Fraud Investigation Report, revealing that global advertisers lost an estimated $25.3 billion to ad fraud in the first six months of the year. Based on an analysis of 4.006 billion paid ad clicks measured by its detection platform, Spider AF, the global ad fraud rate climbed to 5.58%-up 1.26 percentage points from 4.32% in full-year 2025. If this pace continues, annualized worldwide losses could reach approximately $50.6 billion.

The study highlights a critical shift in the digital advertising threat landscape: automated attacks are simultaneously expanding in scale and growing far more sophisticated. Driven by browser automation and distributed infrastructure, bots designed to evade traditional detection now replicate human behavior-such as realistic cursor movements, scrolling, and jittered click intervals-making invalid traffic increasingly difficult to detect using single-metric filters.

"As advertising delivery automates and shifts toward AI-driven black-box environments, fraud has evolved from crude repetitive scripts into sophisticated operations mimicking human activity," Spider Labs noted in the report. "With roughly $1 of every $18 spent on digital ads in the first half of 2026 lost to fraudulent traffic, advertisers cannot afford a 'wait-and-see' approach. Protecting campaign ROI now requires continuous, multi-signal verification."

Key Findings from the First Half 2026 Report:

Global Fraud Rate Climbs to 5.58% : Applying Spider AF's observed 5.58% fraud rate to worldwide digital ad spending (projected at $907.0 billion for 2026 by EMARKETER) indicates that $25.3 billion was exposed to ad fraud in the first half alone.

Human-Mimicking Bots Surpass 60% : The share of advanced bots among all bot-flagged invalid traffic jumped from 20.4% in January 2025 to 64.4% in June 2026, crossing the 50% threshold for three consecutive months. Overall bot occurrence surged 2.2x compared to FY2025.

AI-Optimized Delivery Funnels 71% of MFA Losses : On Made-For-Advertising (MFA) sites-destinations created solely to monetize traffic through ad arbitrage-71% of ad fraud losses occurred through AI-optimized channels such as Google Performance Max (P-MAX), rising from approximately 62% in 2025.

Highest-Risk Industries Identified: The Automotive industry registered the highest fraud rate at 15.49% (nearly 2.8x the cross-industry average), followed by Telecommunications (13.19%), Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances (11.94%), and Gaming (10.82%). High-LTV sectors with large budgets and complex delivery paths faced the most concentrated exposure.

The full Ad Fraud Investigation Report (First Half 2026 Edition) is available for download at:

https://spideraf.com/adfraud-report-whitepaper-2026-firsthalf

About Spider AF

Spider AF is an automated marketing security platform developed by Spider Labs to detect and prevent ad fraud, invalid clicks, fake lead generation, and brand safety risks across digital campaigns. Through multi-signal behavioral analysis, Spider AF protects marketing budgets and ensures data transparency for advertisers, agencies, and ad networks globally.

About Spider Labs, Inc.

Spider Labs, Inc. is a cybersecurity SaaS company founded in April 2011. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company provides automated security solutions to eliminate digital advertising waste, optimize marketing ROI, and maintain transparency throughout the digital advertising ecosystem.

Website: https://spideraf.com/

Media Contact

Morita, Public Relations

Spider Labs, Inc.

Email: pr@spideraf.com

Phone: +81-3-6419-7946

SOURCE: Spider Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/spider-af-report-reveals-25.3b-global-first-half-ad-fraud-losses-1215079